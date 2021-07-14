Cryptocurrency : S&P Dow Jones Launches Crypto Broad Digital Market Index

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The S&P Dow Jones this week announced the addition of five new crypto indices, including an index that tracks more than 240 currencies. The indices join legacy financial indicators that have been fundamental in traditional markets, such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Fabulous five

The focal point of the five new indices is the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Market Digital Index (BDM). This index will seek to provide a broad snapshot of the cryptocurrency market, and it is the index that tracks a considerable 240 coins at launch. Currently, there are approximately 275 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization above $ 100MM. However, the S&P Dow Jones has not disclosed whether market capitalization will dictate the selection criteria, at least for the BDM index.

The S&P Dow Jones only first expressed its intention to track cryptocurrency prices in December 2020, debuting with the Bitcoin and Ethereum price tracking indices just a couple of months ago.

The remaining four indices are derived from BDM that include the following:

Cryptocurrency LargeCap Index – A subset of BDM that focuses on select coins with the largest market capitalizations. BDM Ex-MegaCap Cryptocurrency Index – A subset of BDM that excludes bitcoin and ethereum. BDM Ex-LargeCap Cryptocurrency Index – A subset of BDM that excludes the aforementioned LargeCap cryptocurrency index. BDM LargeCap Ex-MegaCap Cryptocurrency Index – A subset of BDM that includes the aforementioned LargeCap index and excludes the already established MegaCap index.

The indices join the ranks of the first digital asset benchmarks already established by S&P Dow Jones, including the S&P Bitcoin Index, the S&P Ethereum Index, and the S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap Index.

Related reading | Bitcoin trading volume plummets to lowest level since 2020

The what, how and why

The indices will pull price data from its already established crypto partner Lukka, an enterprise-grade crypto software and data provider. The rising indices around cryptocurrencies reflect a clear growth in consumer demand that the S&P Dow Jones is now trying to address. “The cryptocurrency asset market continues to grow, and with that, transparent benchmarking and index-based solutions based on crypto and blockchain assets are more essential than ever,” according to the S&P Dow Jones press release.

Peter Roffman, global director of innovation and strategy for S&P Dow Jones Indices, stated in the statement that “for more than a century, our indices have provided information on the performance of markets. Now… we’re bringing that answer to crypto investors, ”adding that the indices“ provide one of the most comprehensive snapshots yet of this fast-growing asset class with the ability to split and divide by market capitalization. We are excited to bring this significant level of additional transparency to the cryptocurrency market. ”

Despite a healthy pullback in recent months, the S&P Dow Jones Indices clearly takes notice of the broad growth of the crypto market in general. | Source: CRYPTOCAP-TOTAL at TradingView.com

Related reading | Central Bank Balance Sheet: Bitcoin’s Most Optimistic Chart

Featured Image from Pixabay, Charts from TradingView.com