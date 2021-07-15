Cryptocurrency : S&P Dow Jones Adds New Cryptocurrency Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), launches new 5 indexes focused on cryptocurrencies. And one of them tracks 240 cryptocurrencies. It is the first major expansion since they entered the market in May. So, the company now has 8 cryptocurrency indices in total.

Specifically, S&P Dow Jones Indices, the leading provider of benchmarks for some of the world’s largest stocks, launched new cryptocurrency indices. Which follows the performance of the cryptocurrency market in general.

In this regard, Peter Roffman, Global Head of Innovation and Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices said: “For a long time, our indices have provided insight into how markets are performing. Now, with the introduction of the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index, we are providing that answer to investors.

Furthermore, he added: “We are excited to bring this significant level of additional transparency to the cryptocurrency market.”

In fact, the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index is aggregated alongside other benchmark indices that cryptocurrencies track based on market capitalization. Which were released in May of this year.

S&P Bitcoin Index: measures the performance of Bitcoin S&P Ethereum: measures the performance of Ethereum S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap Index.

S&P Dow Jones launches new cryptocurrency-centric indices

By the way, the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index, dubbed BDM, tracks more than 240 cryptocurrencies at its launch. And it represents an extension of the cryptocurrency benchmarks recently released by the company.

S&P DJI is proud to announce the launch of our latest cryptocurrency indices, featuring the new S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market (BDM) Index, wihch seek to provide transparency with a wide snapshot of the cryptocurrency market.

https://t.co/tu9cJ8A3mb pic.twitter.com/2TR4bJPpq0 – S & PDowJonesIndices (@SPDJIndices) July 13, 2021

In addition to BDM, the company also launched 4 other cryptocurrency-focused indices. Each of which follows various benchmark components of the vast digital marketplace. These include:

S&P Cryptocurrency LargeCap: a subset of the BDM that measures the performance of the components with the largest market capitalization S&P Cryptocurrency BDM Ex-MegaCap: a subset of the BDM that excludes the components of the S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap index (Bitcoin and Ethereum). Other index is the S&P Cryptocurrency BDM Ex-LargeCap: a subset of the BDM that excludes the components of the S&P Cryptocurrency LargeCap index. The fifth index is the S&P Cryptocurrency LargeCap Ex-MegaCap: a subset of the BDM that measures the performance of the components of the S&P Cryptocurrency LargeCap Index. Excluding the components of the S&P Cryptocurrency MegaCap Index.

What are the indices based on?

Mainly, according to the S&P DJI statement, as for the indices launched in May of this year, this new one will also be based on the Lukka methodology. Data that will be used to calculate the corresponding metrics.

Regarding this technology, the S&P team indicated at the time:

Lukka Prime’s fair market price uses a proprietary methodology to determine the primary exchange for each cryptocurrency at any given time. Which in turn determines the fair market value of that asset.

In this regard, Peter Roffman, said: “The expansion of our family of Digital Market Indices offers one of the most extensive snapshots of this rapidly growing asset class. With the ability to cut and divide by market capitalization.

Finally, what do you think of the launch of 5 new indices, by S&P Dow Jones? Let us know in the comment box.

I close with this phrase by Leo Burnett: «Don’t tell me how well you do. Tell me how good it does me when I use it.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related