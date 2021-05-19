Cryptocurrency : South Korean government continues to reduce anti-crypto rhetoric

Compartir

Reclining Buddha statue of Miamsa Temple in Naesan-myeon, Buyeo-gun, South Korea. Source: Adobe / Yeongsik Im

Hong Nam-ki, the deputy prime minister of South Korea and the nation’s finance minister, has spoken about the government’s plans to create more opportunities for young people, including in “domestic asset markets.”

In a carefully drafted statement, Hong, reported the Hankook Ilbo, spoke of the “need to strengthen policy” and “support” for the “domestic asset market, in which young people have a high level of interest.” The statement marked a sea change from the much fiercer rhetoric of earlier this year, when Hong urged investors to “caution” and attacked “overheated” markets.

Although he did not specify what “assets” he was referring to, probably on purpose, Hong spoke of creating an “economic ladder of hope” for young, potentially “vulnerable” and disenfranchised South Koreans, many of whom are about to change. . on the government in next year’s presidential election on the issue of encryption policy.

Many young South Koreans have turned to cryptocurrencies in the bear market, claiming that the job market for graduates has stagnated and that the stock market is of little value to small-cap investors. The government has also been blamed for skyrocketing property prices, which have put properties in many areas out of reach for younger buyers.

Hong’s “ladder of youth”, the deputy prime minister said, would be made up of three main rungs, namely “employment, housing and asset accumulation.”

Young South Koreans have been outraged by government talks about more regulation of the cryptocurrency sector, as well as an upcoming 20% ​​fixed rate on cryptocurrencies on annual earnings of more than $ 2,100.

Opposition lawmakers have gleefully seized the opportunity to accuse the government of mishandling the situation, while senior officials in the ruling party have been looking for a way to escalate.

Hong has been outspoken about cryptocurrency regulation in the past, but his latest comments seem to suggest that he too is prepared to soften his stance, adding that “the policy on the domestic asset market, which is of great interest to the youth “would be subject to review.

Over the weekend, a crisis meeting of senior executive members was held at the Prime Minister’s office to consider a variety of crypto-themed private member bills that have been brought before the nation’s parliament.

And with another crypto-themed private members bill making its way to the National Assembly, it appears that decision makers will have even more bills to consider.

EDaily reported that in addition to the two bills that were introduced earlier this month, the deputy of the Democratic Party in power, Yang Kyung-sook, a member of the Planning and Finance Committee of the parliament, as well as the Committee of Women and Family, it’s ready for the table too. a new invoice.

The news outlet quoted a Korean Blockchain Association official which predicted that more “similar” bills are likely to be published, prompting lawmakers to “discuss merging” their bills “in the future.”

