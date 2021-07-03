Cryptocurrency : South Korean Crypto Exchange Executives Arrested Amid $ 2 Billion Fraud Fears

Compartir

Source: Adobe / bong

South Korean police said they fear the crypto exchange V Global It may be at the center of a fraud ring that has sucked in about $ 2 billion, as investigations into the platform intensify and police officers raid the exchange’s offices.

According to Seoul Shinmuny Hankook Ilbo, the police say that some 52,000 customers may have been affected. They have been researching the platform for several months, after a group of investors claimed that they had been unable to withdraw funds from the exchange.

Assets worth about $ 214 million were frozen in May.

Police said they believe the platform, whose website is still operational and apparently looks like a standard South Korean crypto exchange, was, in fact, a front for a pyramid scam. The website has not been updated with any announcements since May, and the company has not responded to requests for comment from Cryptonews.com.

The police have obtained arrest warrants for four people, three of whom are reportedly high-level executives. A court that issued the arrest warrants agreed with police that there was a danger that people might run away with investors’ assets, perhaps feeling the kind of “exit scam” that seems to have ruined South African investors in the Africrypt platform , like its masterminds. , two brothers aged 21 and 20, allegedly fled abroad with some $ 3.6 billion worth of customer coins.

Meanwhile, in South Korea, more than 70 people have been warned as police continue their investigations into V Global.

The police charged the four detainees with various crimes of fraud and illegal marketing.

The exchange is believed to be the brainchild of 31-year-old Lee. Media in South Korea reported that Lee was investigated for using suspicious and illegal multi-level marketing (MLM) methods while on another now-defunct exchange.

Police say Lee had been living “a life of luxury” and that V Global’s hierarchy consisted of eight levels, with 82% of “members” in the lower ring. Members were told that they would receive bonuses for hiring more people, and were assured that their bets of around $ 5,300 would generate massive returns of three times their original investments.

However, the police added that many of these bonuses appear to have been paid in the company’s own file, which the officers explained has “no monetary value.”

Attorneys representing a group of clients say that up to 70,000 people may have been affected.

