Cryptocurrency : South Korea seeks technology partner to develop pilot program for CBDC

According to a Reuters report, South Korea’s central bank said on Monday it would choose a technology provider to build a pilot platform for a digital currency, taking a further step towards creating a central bank-backed digital currency.

South Korea, through its primary financial institution, the Bank of Korea, is seeking a technology partner to help advance its quest for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

The search for a CBDC among major economies has taken another leap in 2021. The UK and the US have officially joined the rally that gained momentum with the COVID-19 pandemic. The pursuit of these new forms of money across the board is supported by the realization that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and stablecoins are gaining ground in global payment systems. Central banks are struggling to introduce their own digital currency to maintain the relevance of fiat currencies in today’s digital world.

The Bank of Korea said it would choose the technology partner based on an open bidding process. The main objectives of the exercise will be to investigate the practicalities of launching a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in a test environment.

“The proportion of cash transactions is declining significantly,” a BOK official told a news conference. “The steps we are taking now are to prepare for changes in the rapidly changing payment settlement system.”

The test program, which is expected to run from August to December this year, is expected to see simulations from central banks and retail money outlets. According to the Bank of Korea, the tests will include paying via mobile phones, transferring funds and making deposits.

Other prominent Asian countries with active CBDC activities include China, Hong Kong, and Japan. China is leading the race as the country has entered the retail / commercial testing phase for its Digital Yuan program.

Image Source: Shutterstock