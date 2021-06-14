Cryptocurrency : South Africa to review its stance on cryptocurrencies | Invezz

South Africa’s financial watchdogs are preparing to introduce a crypto regulatory framework in the country. A report broke this news on June 14, citing a position paper released by the South African Intergovernmental FinTech Working Group (IFWG) through the Crypto Asset Regulation Working Group (CAR WG). The IFWG outlined a regulatory framework that focuses on Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASP) through this post.

According to the position paper, IFWG is looking at the encryption regulations in a structured and phased manner. Before taking this stance, South Africa’s approach to cryptocurrencies has been cautious but not intrusive since 2014. Although the country is now turning to regulating cryptocurrencies, IFWG warned that cryptocurrencies remain risky and volatile. To this end, the entity suggested that consumers should be careful investing in cryptocurrencies, as they could easily incur financial losses.

This policy change appears to come after observers found multiple factors that rendered the previous approach ineffective. One of these factors is the rapid growth of the South African crypto market, which reached $ 147 million (£ 104.71 million) earlier this year.

25 Recommendations on Crypto Regulation

IFWG also published a press release in which it made 25 recommendations on how to control the cryptocurrency sector. The recommendations focus on three main areas of concern. These are the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing (AML / CFT), cross-border financial flows and the application of financial sector laws. By focusing on these facets, the IFWG seeks to entrust South Africa’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) with preventing crypto fraud and punishing wrongdoers.

According to the IFWG, six comprehensive principles will guide South Africa’s approach towards implementing effective crypto regulations. The first is to ensure proper regulation of cryptocurrencies, followed by maintaining an activity-based viewpoint to ensure that regulators are guided by a principle of the same activity, the same risk, the same regulations. The third principle is to apply proportionate regulations that go hand in hand with the risks involved and to maintain a collaborative spirit in the regulation of cryptocurrencies.

The last two principles are to proactively monitor the crypto sector and foster digital literacy among customers. In the press release, IFWG also warned that the decision to amend South Africa’s stance on cryptocurrencies is not an endorsement of the nascent sector.

This news comes after a report revealed that South African authorities are investigating a cryptocurrency-related scheme that defrauded investors of $ 80 million.

