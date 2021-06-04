Cryptocurrency : Solana’s expansion plans to Korea are on the right track, as the company gains $ 20 million in support

The Solana Foundation is collaborating with the ROK Capital blockchain fund to expand its ecosystem to Korea.

According to ROK Capital, the deal hopes to boost Solana-based infrastructure projects in decentralized finance (DeFi) and Web 3. Solana (SOL / USD) has also received $ 20 million as a fund for the project from ROK Capital. The fund is also backed by accelerator Koren DeSpread and blockchain consultancy FactBlock.

Rock Capital General Partner Brian Kang stated that the company is injecting capital into Solana due to the enormous importance of the upcoming project. He added,

This new fund will provide personalized services for projects to be successfully accelerated in Korea.

The fund will be used to enhance the NFT and DeFi projects

The funding comes just weeks after Solana received a $ 60 million fund from companies like Gate.io and Hacken to support its expansion projects in Ukraine, India and Brazil.

With the $ 20 million funding, Solana hopes to enhance several projects, including those related to Web3, NFT, and DeFi.

Solana is a web-scale blockchain that was established in 2017. It provides scalable, fast and secure DeFi-based applications. The network also provides the platform for several other projects to run a large number of smart contracts simultaneously.

Fund already invested in numerous projects

Kang also stated that the fund has already started to serve its purpose, and that part of it was allocated to various projects. This includes Parrot, Symmetry, Synthetify, and Mercurial Finance.

The fund has also invested in the decentralized exchange Serum, which was built on Solana as a permissionless network.

The president of the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, has also commented on the partnership, describing it as an important collaboration that the firm needs in this period of expansion. He said Solana is looking to support more Solana-based teams and entrepreneurs using the fund.

SOL, Solana’s native coin, is the 16th largest crypto asset when it comes to market capitalization.

