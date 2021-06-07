Cryptocurrency : Solana is the new home of dApps: should you buy SOL now?

Solana SOL / USD started in 2017 and was launched in March 2020 by the Solana Foundation. The Solana Protocol is designed to facilitate the creation of decentralized applications (dApp). The main goal of this is to improve scalability by introducing a proof of history (PoH) combined with a proof of stake (PoS) consensus algorithm.

Solana has become very popular with investors over the past year, as the value of a coin has risen from less than $ 1 to the $ 40 level today. The increase in interest is due to the fact that many applications are being developed on its blockchain due to its high performance. In fact, there are currently 157 projects launched in Solana.

But, this begs the question: is it too late to buy Solana now? Let’s take a look at the potential catalysts to further drive SOL’s value.

Should you buy SOL?

On May 12, three funds, Gate.io, Coin DCX and BRZ, were established to invest $ 60 million in projects that are based on the Solana blockchain in emerging markets.

On June 3, the Solana Foundation launched a $ 20 million fund to promote the expansion of the ecosystem throughout South Korea with the blockchain fund known as ROK Capital.

The next day, it was reported that the blockchain raised between $ 300 million and $ 450 million, which was shown by a report on Friday by Decrypt. He says Solana planned to close the round in March, but expanded it in response to strong interest.

These investments will lead to an update on the overall project, which has the potential to bring with it all the projects that are currently running on the Solana blockchain. More users and developers coming on board will generate much more interest, liquidity and general acceptance, which will be essential for future growth.

Data source: tradingview.com

Bet on an ecosystem

With literally hundreds of dApps being developed on the Solana blockchain in response to its high performance, the potential for continued growth is evident. In the future, even Ethereum-based dApps could see the value of switching to this blockchain or developing separate dApps that also run on SOL.

When we take into consideration the fact that the Solana Foundation launched $ 20 million to fund the South Korean ecosystem, and that they raised between $ 300 million and $ 450 million in funding, we can get an idea in our heads about what kind of innovation could bring. to the table in the future, specifically by the end of 2021.

With that being the case, at the current price of around $ 40, SOL could be a worthwhile investment. Looking at the chart, strong support is shown around $ 25, so nervous investors could perhaps buy half of their position at $ 40, and if it drops to $ 25, they can buy the second half to lower their position. average entry point.

Solana traded above the $ 50 level in May before the entire cryptocurrency environment sold off strongly. But looking ahead, we could see SOL recovering its highs once the ecosystem in South Korea improves, and once the funds invested in the project begin to be injected into future innovations.

By 2022, we could even see its value skyrocket to $ 100. This is due to the fact that many projects could end up using the Solana blockchain due to its various innovations and improvements over other blockchains. It could also gain widespread acceptance and reach the mainstream, further increasing its value.

