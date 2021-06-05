Cryptocurrency : Solana and ROK Capital launched a $ 20 million fund to promote ecosystem expansion in South Korea

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

The Solana Foundation cooperated with ROK Capital, a large-scale blockchain accelerator in South Korea, to jointly launch a $ 20 million fund to expand Solana’s blockchain ecosystem in South Korea.

Solana was founded in 2017 as a fully open source public blockchain designed to provide decentralized financial solutions (DeFi) in a scalable way.

Cooperation with Korean companies will help Solana expand its local influence. Some projects have received funding, including Mercurial Finance, Synthetify, Symmetry, and Parrot.

South Korea is one of the largest cryptocurrency markets in the world and its cryptocurrency penetration rate is very high. According to statistics, a study shows that 23.6% of South Korean university students are investing in cryptocurrencies.

Therefore, the fund believes that choosing South Korea as a base will effectively increase public awareness and increase the adoption rate of decentralized applications in the Solana ecosystem.

ROK Capital General Partner Brian Kang stated that:

“Solana is one of the fastest growing networks in the industry and, in addition to injecting capital, this new fund will provide tailored services for projects to be successfully accelerated in Korea.”

ROK Capital indicated that it hopes to guide a series of projects related to the basic Web3 of the Solana network, decentralized finance (DeFi) and the non-fungible token (NFT).

In addition, the fund is also supported by blockchain consultancy FactBlock and Korean accelerator DeSpread.

According to Coinmarketcap, Solana’s native token SOL ranks as the 15th largest cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of $ 10,228,021,209. It has increased by 25.02% during the last 7 days. During the intraday, it was trading at $ 37.03.

Image Source: Shutterstock