Cryptocurrency : SoftBank is making multiple crypto moves this month

Source: Adobe / Tupungato

The Japanese giant of technology incubator SoftBank has had an active May thus far, making a number of low-key investments in a number of crypto, non-fungible tokens (NFT), and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects.

In a recent report, Japanese news outlet Coin Post charted SoftBank’s investment movements in the crypto sphere over the past few weeks, and it appears that the company is ready to take a deeper step into the crypto sector.

Last year, the CEO of the company, Masayoshi Son, told the story of his own personal problems with a previous investment experiment in bitcoins (BTC) that he said he is not willing to repeat. And earlier this month, Son told SoftBank investors, Bloomberg reported, that he has no plans to hold a buying bitcoins in the style of Tesla , even before the latest statement from the automaker on the matter.

Furthermore, the tech investor appeared to have taken a significant step back from cryptocurrencies last year, when Yahoo Japan , in which SoftBank owns a 48% stake, sold its trading platform Tao tao to the always enthusiastic SBI Group .

But if SoftBank’s recent investment activity in NFT and DeFi is something to go through, it appears that Son and his company are not done with crypto yet.

In the DeFi realm, SoftBank’s Singapore subsidiary made an undisclosed investment in the O3 protocol, according to a Twitter announcement from O3 Labs , which added that it was “looking forward to strengthening and developing the association.”

And on the NFT front, SoftBank has also participated in angel investment rounds that have raised over $ 4.1 million for the digital marketplace platform. Epik Prime . Other angel investors in the project included people like JPMorgan , Goldman sachs Y Morgan stanley , with Warner Music Group , Sony , Universal Y Tencent Games by China also increasing investment.

Epik Prime confirmed the news on Twitter, stating that it had “excellent partners, a highly professional team of experts, and world-class advisors.”

And in South America, SoftBank last week participated in a series of investments worth $ 26 million in the Brazilian crypto management company. Hashdex which was run by heavyweight venture capital Capital value, With Coinbase VC’s Arm the Coinbase Ventures and the Brazilian market agents. Bloomberg reported that the Brazilian company, which operates a crypto index fund, planned to use the funds to expand outside the domestic market and triple its staff size.

Last month, WeWork of SoftBank partnered with BitPay and Coinbase in a deal that will see you accept crypto payments from customers. And earlier this year, the company’s telecommunications subsidiary joined the Japan Safety Data Sheet Association , in one more sign that this is business in the broader crypto sector.

