Cryptocurrency : Soccer NFT Trading Platform Sorare to Complete Largest Round of French Tech Funding with $ 530M

Soccer startup Sorare’s NFT platform will reportedly raise 450 million euros (approximately $ 532 million) in funding, led by SoftBank.

Paris-based digital soccer NFT trading platform Sorare is expected to be valued at more than $ 4 billion once this full-scale funding round is completed. The platform will become the 17th unicorn tech company in France. It seems that this financing will be the biggest record of the French technology sector.

According to a Business Insider report on Wednesday, other potential investors include the European fund Atomico, the French fund Eurazeo with more than $ 27 billion in assets under management, and the Blisce fund established by famous French businessman and philanthropist Alexandre Mars.

In February, venture capital company Benchmark, which previously backed Ebay Inc., Twitter Inc., and Uber Technologies, brought a whopping $ 50 million to Ethereum-powered fantasy football platform Sorare in the round. from the A series.

Sorare is a fantasy football video game founded on the Ethereum blockchain in 2018 that allows users to create their preferred teams and exchange football player cards.

Many well-known soccer teams in Europe, including Bayern Munich, Juventus, Real Madrid and Liverpool, have launched their unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on their platforms.

As reported by blockchain.news on June 15, the French Football Federation has made history by connecting a partnership with the blockchain-based fantasy football game Sorare to create collectible digital cards for its National Team players.

Image Source: Shutterstock