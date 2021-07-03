Cryptocurrency : smart investors don’t just buy sauces, they cost average in dollars

Compartir

Choppy markets have defined the crypto space since Bitcoin (BTC) was sold on April 19, and indecisive markets like these can test the patience and fortitude of even the most dedicated traders and analysts, especially when the incessant calls at a bottom are minimal.

While periods of low trading volume and ups and downs price movements may be the perfect conditions for whale-sized traders to play the game, the average investor has no chance, especially with multi-million dollar funds now starting to come in. in action.

The data shows that instead of trading daily and trying to time the market bottom, dollar cost averaging (DCA) is the best method for retail investors looking to generate long-term profits in both traditional markets as in crypto.

In 2020, Coin Metrics noted that investors whose dollar cost averaged in BTC as of the December 2017 peak still had profits three years later.

Coin Metrics tweeted:

“Even though #Bitcoin is still trading 30% below ATHs, the average dollar cost since the market peak in December 2017 would have returned 61.8% or 20.1% annually. Similarly, for #Ethereum (still down 71% from its peak), the January 2018 average dollar cost would have returned 87.6%, or 27.9% annually. ”

Chart illustrating positive BTC returns from average dollar cost. Source: Coin Metrics

While the graph is a bit dated now, it can be seen that in the long run, consistent investments spread over time have led to an overall increase in portfolio value.

Currently, with BTC dropping more than 47% from its all-time high of $ 64,863 and the crypto market continues to send mixed signals, it may be an opportune time to implement the DCA strategy.

Investing is more than just “buying the bathroom”

Let’s take a look at the results of dollar cost averaging across multiple cryptocurrencies from 2017-2018 to the end of June 2021.

The starting point for each analysis will be the day of the token’s highest historical 2017-2018 bull market value, and weekly investments of $ 10 will apply thereafter.

Bitcoin’s peak during the cycle occurred on December 15, 2017, when BTC traded for $ 19,497, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Using the DCA estimation tool provided by CostAVG.com, it can be seen that if $ 10 were invested in BTC daily from December 15, 2017 to June 30, 2021, the total investment of $ 1,850 would have seen an increase. 306% in value for a value of $ 7,519.

Average Bitcoin dollar cost portfolio over time. Source: CostAVG.com

If the views of most fund managers or traders who make a living in the world of traditional investing were asked, a 306% increase in portfolio value over a four-year period is a rate of return. spectacular.

Ether backs off a gargantuan return

The price of Ether (ETH) skyrocketed from late 2020 to early 2021 as the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT) exponentially increased use of the Ethereum smart contract blockchain. and boosted demand for ETH.

The surge in demand helped ignite a rally that sent the price of Ether to $ 4,363 on May 12, 2021, but its price has since dropped nearly 50% to trade below $ 2,200 at the time of writing. Article.

During the 2017 bull market, the price of ETH reached an all-time high of $ 1,396 on January 12, 2018. Investors using the DCA strategy, investing $ 10 per month starting at the peak, would have spent a total of $ 1,810 and generated a portfolio value of $ 15,507 at the current price of Ether. This represents an increase of 757%.

Portfolio averaged of the dollar cost of Ether over time. Source: CostAVG.com

The percentage gain for Ether is more than double what it would be for Bitcoin, which gives some credit to those who have argued that Ether has been a better investment in the last two years.

Lower Cap Altcoins Also Benefit From DCA Strategy

To show the benefit of applying the DCA strategy to smaller cap altcoins, let’s do a quick look at Theta, which has been one of the rising stars of 2021.

THETA started a parabolic price hike in December 2020, and its price increased from around $ 0.80 to $ 2.40 by January 1, 2021. It then shot to an all-time high of $ 14.28 on January 15. of April.

According to Blockchaincenter.net, which offers dollar cost data averaging a variety of tokens with a set investment of $ 10 per day, if an investor had started investing in THETA on January 1, 2018, the cumulative investment of $ 12,480 now it would be worth more than $ 638,000, an increase of 5,000%.

THETA’s average dollar cost portfolio over time. Source: Blockchaincenter.net

While it is obvious that not all altcoins performed as well as THETA during that time period, it is a good example of how a consistent investment in a smaller cap project can reward patient investors.

The benefit of dollar cost averaging is that it takes the excitement out of the investment process and allows the investor to focus on other things, while day traders spend hours behind screens, often taking more losses than profits.

This also eliminates the need to seek market highs and lows and allows investors to gain exposure to a variety of assets in a measured and consistent manner.

No technique is perfect, and not all crypto projects will make substantial profits or even survive until the next bull market cycle, but dollar cost averaging is an approach that has provided consistent results for both amateur and expert investors.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trade move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.