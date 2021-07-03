Cryptocurrency : Skybridge Capital launches Ethereum Fund

Compartir

Asset management company Skybridge Capital has launched an ethereum fund, CEO Anthony Scaramucci confirmed. He added that the asset manager will apply for an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Skybridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci revealed on the latest episode of The Scoop, published Tuesday, that his asset management company has launched a private ethereum fund. “On July 1, we are launching a private ethereum fund,” he said prior to the ether fund launch, adding:

We will then apply for an ETF for ethereum. Again, no one knows when those things will happen.

He also revealed: “As we speak, we are making an announcement about an ETF for a digital innovation fund that has some great, publicly traded assets that we think are targeted, related to [ethereum], related to bitcoin, but also the other currencies. ”The company filed a registration statement for a bitcoin ETF with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in May.

We have a total commitment to cryptocurrencies.

Skybridge launched a bitcoin fund in December last year with $ 25 million, as the company expected a “flood of institutional investors.” The fund was opened to the public in January with $ 310 million in assets under management. Last month, Scaramucci said that bitcoin still had more advantages than gold.

https://news.bitcoin.com/skybridge-capital-launches-ethereum-fund-ether-etf/