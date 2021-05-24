Cryptocurrency : Sir Kenny Dalglish joins NEM to venture into the NFT space

Sir Kenny Dalglish, a former soccer player and manager who is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, has joined the NFT craze through a partnership with blockchain firm NEM. The company first disclosed this news via a tweet on May 21, noting that this partnership would see Sir Dalglish launch his first collectibles on NEM. In a subsequent announcement, NEM said it is looking to release the collectible in July 2021, which will allow soccer fans to own pieces of sports history.

According to the announcement, the NFTs will be powered by NEM’s Symbol blockchain, and will comprise digital collectibles Sir Dalglish, who is a beloved legend in Liverpool FC history as he won the team numerous trophies both as a player and as a coach . He is reportedly the only coach under whose supervision Liverpool won the league and cup double in 1985.

Explaining the decision to embark on this journey with Sir Dalglish, NEM noted that it seeks to connect fans with sports stars, especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic prevents movement and close physical association. Through Symbol, NEM believes it can disrupt the economics of creators of music, sports, and art. As such, this is the beginning of an enduring venture that will allow fans to purchase memorabilia, collectibles, digital works, and other unique pieces through an intuitive, seamless interface.

The birth of a new tokenized economy

Commenting on this development, NEM Software Managing Director Mike Sotirakos said that Symbol offers athletes the opportunity to share their stories directly through a next-generation collectible platform. He added that the blockchain enables NEM to bring creators and consumers together to promote access and inclusion to an entirely new tokenized economy.

Happy to join the NFT space, said Sir Dalglish, the NFTs offer fans the opportunity to collect unique moments from the careers of their favorite players. He added that they provide athletes with a new way to reward ardent fans.

According to NEM, Symbol is the next step leading to mass adoption of blockchain technology. Explaining why it is so optimistic about its technology, NEM said that Symbol enables efficient minting of digital assets, thereby integrating the blockchain into people’s everyday lives. The company added that Symbol also digitizes and tokenizes prized items to facilitate the fair exchange of value.