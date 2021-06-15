Cryptocurrency : Shrimpy improves access to crypto liquidity by launching intelligent order routing

Compartir

The battle for the best crypto trading platform has been brutal lately. Intense competition has made standing out a must in the vibrant cryptocurrency market.

As a result of high competition, various innovative features have been incorporated into various leading crypto exchanges. The intention is to ensure a competitive position in the market. One of these notable features is the smart order routing terminal. The article will delve further into the feature offered by Shrimpy, an automated portfolio management platform for crypto investors that offers a multitude of trading tools and investment assistance options.

What is an intelligent order routing terminal?

Abbreviated as SOR terminal, a Smart Order Routing terminal is a type of dedicated automated order processor. It is used by robots and trading algorithms, handling orders using the best available opportunity in a variety of trading venues.

SOR terminals follow defined rules, algorithms and configurations when placing orders. Its appearance was aimed at addressing the overwhelming problem of liquidity fragmentation resulting from an increase in multilateral trading facilities (MTF) and trading venues. This increase is due to the trading of the same shares in several different places. In practice, the SOR can thrive on liquidity fragmentation.

Shrimpy SOR System

Shrimpy has launched its new SOR terminal, fully integrated directly into the platform. The SOR terminal promises to transform all the exchanges and APIs supported by Shrimpy while working together with a new API system for developers.

How does it work

The SOR begins by evaluating all potential trading opportunities across all available market pairs on its 16 supported exchanges. The terminal uses algorithms to find the best liquidity routes to execute trades. Routing is based on whatever changes emerge in the market, with controls in place to account for slippage, spread, conducive business patterns, trade limits, and execution time.

The Shrimpy Developer API intervenes by allowing developers to add support to the SOR process. Support comes without the complexities normally required to run support services for such complicated functions. Each executed operation ends up being a precise limit order aimed at maximizing the result of the routing process. Such a result can follow a path of numerous trades in various listed currencies before reaching the target asset.

Points of sale to use the SOR process

Having a new SOR terminal along with an attached developer API system creates several benefits for the Shrimpy trading platform. These benefits include;

Access to several places of commerce simultaneously

A smart order routing process uses liquidity fragmentation to your advantage by adopting numerous MTFs and trading venues. As a result, it gives its users simultaneous access to multiple business locations. As a result, investors can open positions and execute trades without incurring losses, which often occurs when trading platforms cannot find the appropriate amount of liquidity.

Automatic best price results

One of the key selling points of the SOR terminal is that it runs an automatic search for the best prices. Routing funds through different locations allows a comparison of all the prices at them.

The fact that the routing takes into account market changes and follows different paths, resulting in the selection of the best trading pairs. Therefore, users of Shrimpy-backed exchanges can get the best trading values ​​for their digital assets without having to manually log into each exchange account to search for them.

Allows control and validation of additional trade

SOR means that the Shrimpy trading platform adheres to the best execution requirements. It does so by following optimal trade routes with cost and performance considerations.

This creates some form of control over the route of order processing and execution by avoiding low-price routes. The process also adds forms of transaction validation during the performance of an operation. Users can collect information about the executed operations by obtaining the operation status.

Provides a good framework for custom algorithms

SOR processes are often used by robots and commercial algorithms. The result is a highly automated dedicated order processing system.

The high levels of automation, as well as the use of commercial algorithms, provide a good launching pad for the use of custom algorithms. Personalization helps tailor the business process and results based on the needs of Shrimpy users. The personalized algorithms allow a high specialization within the system, in addition to the fact that the services are focused on the client.

Provide integration services to clients

Any API developer can immediately integrate any SOR endpoint into Shrimpy. The integration process is simplified, creating a single set of built-in APIs that link all supported exchanges.

The integration allows users to connect directly with shrimp on any of the supported exchanges and easily execute orders, collect data, and manage their accounts. This reduces the potential backlog of millions of orders that can create slowdowns on exchanges’ servers.

Possible drawbacks

SOR, like any other good innovative business feature, has its drawbacks. The first potential challenge is an increase in latency. In an attempt to arrive at the best price scenarios, the terminal increases the latency of the trade, hoping that the circumstances are adequate enough. The process of using multiple income simultaneously also contributes to this. However, it is important to note that there is a large net time gain during a trade as a trader does not have to manually search for better prices.

Put off

As competition for market penetration of crypto trading platforms increases, users will benefit from outperforming the competition as this leads to the introduction of improved features and various tools. The Smart Order Routing system is one of those features offered by the Shrimpy platform that crypto users will benefit the most from.

Benefits include access to a wider range of trading venues by users, better prices for trades, and greater forms of trade route controls that provide more liquidity. However, there is a potential downside of higher latency while trading, thanks to finding the best price and getting multiple places. The added benefits seem like better compensation for the potential downside, billing Shrimpy as an increasingly competitive and robust crypto trading portfolio management tool.