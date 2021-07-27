Cryptocurrency : Should you invest in Chainlink, Polygon, and Solana in July?

Chainlink LINK / USD enables universally connected smart contracts, Polygon MATIC / USD is a platform built for Ethereum infrastructure development and scaling, and Solana SOL / USD is a project that bets on the permissionless functionalities of blockchain technology for solutions of decentralized finance (DeFi).

Each of these projects has seen massive growth recently in terms of value, as well as the circulating supply of their tokens.

Should you invest in Chainlink (LINK)?

On July 26, Chainlink (LINK) was worth $ 18.92.

Chainlink saw its all-time high of $ 52.70 on May 10.

To get a perspective on its potential growth, we will review its historical value in June.

One of the highest points it had was on June 3, where it had a value of $ 32.33. The lowest point was on June 22, where it fell to $ 16.03. We now have a perspective of its highest value point, its recent highest value, and its lowest price point.

At $ 18.92, it could be a worthwhile investment given its recent surge in trading volume, and it has the potential to hit $ 22 by the end of July.

Should you invest in Polygon (MATIC)?

On July 26, Polygon (MATIC) was worth $ 1.07.

Polygon saw its all-time high of $ 2.62 on May 18.

On June 1 it started strong with a value of 1.84 dollars, however, on June 22 it fell to 1.04 dollars, a value similar to that of July.

However, given its recent 17% price growth in the last 24 hours, as well as its 100% increase in trading volume, we can expect its value to rise to $ 1.50 by the end of August at this rate, which makes it worth it. investment.

Should I invest in Solana (SOL)?

On July 26, Solana (SOL) was worth $ 30.31.

Solana saw its all-time highest value of $ 58.03 on May 18.

On June 7 it was worth $ 43.96. Later, on July 22, it fell to $ 22.18 in value.

However, in the last 24 hours, it has risen in value by 12% and has an increase in trading volume by 114%, indicating massive activity, and as a result, we could see its value increase to $ 35. at the end of August. . This makes it a worthwhile investment.

