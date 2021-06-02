Cryptocurrency : Should you buy Stellar (XLM) in June?

Stellar XLM / USD has an ambitious mission to provide the world’s unbanked population with full access to financial services. It does this by making it cheaper and faster to move money from one currency to another.

Stellar is trying to reimagine the market when it comes to currency transfers by creating a distributed network that can handle anything from payment methods to exchange. The main way this project stands out is in the fact that it enables its services by incentivizing a distributed network of computers to run common software.

Should you buy Stellar?

On June 2, Stellar is priced at $ 0.41. On May 2, its value was $ 0.51, so Stellar is now 19% cheaper. But going back even further at the beginning of the year, it was trading at $ 0.13, giving some investors an exceptional return.

Of course, there has been some short-term volatility, but Stellar’s price has been somewhat stable near the $ 0.40 level. As such, this could represent a strong support level at which it could be a good price to buy.

If Stellar fails to hold the support level and volatility pushes it lower, we could see it retest its early 2021 lows. As such, buying below $ 0.40 may not be the best idea, but you should keep it at. your watch list and seriously consider a $ 0.15 purchase.

The bottom line when it comes to how price changes will be the market demand for such a system, and given its $ 9.7 billion market capitalization and $ 1.4 billion volume, it seems the interest is here. to stay.

Future of payment transfers

Stellar removes the banks and fees associated with its links. So instead of having to find a bank that has a connection and agreement with another bank in another country, to send currency, you can easily do it with Stellar at a fraction of the cost.

If you believe in this concept of sending payments and see the flaws within the current banking systems that we have, then Stellar might keep you interested in looking into it further.

The mission of this project is genuine and it will inevitably end up helping many people with all their money transfer requirements, especially the unbanked who might not have an alternative option to do so. Keep in mind that meeting this goal could take many years, so consider your investment in this coin as a long-term commitment when it comes to the best odds that it will increase in value.

