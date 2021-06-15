Cryptocurrency : Should you buy Polkadot (DOT) after the recent 20% run?

Polkadot DOT / USD allows the creation of three types of blockchains, including the Relay Chain, which is Polkadot’s main blockchain and is a network where transactions are finalized.

Then you have the parachutes, which are custom blockchains that use the computing resources of the relay chain to confirm that transactions are truly accurate. Then you have the bridges that allow the Polkadot network to interact with other blockchains. The Relay Chain uses a variation of the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus called a nominated proof-of-stake (NPoS).

Recent catalysts supporting the DOT price

On June 10, Korean blockchain technology company XPOP launched the world’s first Polkadot-based entertainment NFT marketplace.

On June 11, Stake Technologies, an infrastructure provider for dApps and Web 3.0 protocols, raised $ 10 million to build a dApp ecosystem in Polkadot and Kasuma.

The DOT price benefited from two additional catalysts a few days later. On June 14, Coinbase announced that it will begin DOT trading on the Coinbase Pro platform and loan startup Parallel Finance raised $ 2 million to bring more DeFi to Polkadot and Kasuma.

Clearly, the increased interest and investments within the dApp ecosystem can have a major impact on the growth of the DOT token value across the entire blockchain. Its support for NFT from projects like XPOP is also a welcome addition when it comes to their value and investors have a lot to be excited about.

Should you buy Polkadot (DOT) now?

DOT cryptocurrency plays a huge role when it comes to maintaining and operating the Polkadot network, and when you own or stake DOT, as a user, you have the ability to vote on network updates. Each vote is proportional to the number of DOT cryptocurrencies you bet. You are then awarded freshly minted DOT tokens based on how many tokens you are betting on. You can learn how to buy Polkadot (DOT) here.

On June 15, Polkadot (DOT) was priced at $ 24.58, which was up 20% over the past week, but was also down markedly from previous highs of around $ 40.

But, the increased interest in developing this blockchain may potentially see it rise to as much as $ 30 again, as the recent momentum appears to be sustainable in both the DOT and the crypto market in general.

A price target of $ 40 by the end of the summer months is realistic given the various dApp developments and innovations that will be the result of investments worth millions of dollars.

As such, Polkadot is definitely worth taking an interest in and a $ 25 purchase is something investors should be comfortable with.

