Cryptocurrency : Should you buy New Economy Movement (XEM) now?

New Economy Movement XEM / USD was developed to be a better blockchain compared to many others and tries to do so by using two key concepts of proof of importance (PoI) and collection. Many blockchains, for example, use proof of work (PoW) or proof of stake (PoS).

This requires a mining device to do the work for the blockchain, where rewards are allocated to miners based on their contributions, and New Economy Movement uses harvesting instead, which could be a good reason why. this could be a good time to buy XEM.

Generating XEEM in the movement of the new economy

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

PoW leads to high power consumption and PoS incentivizes saving crypto rather than spending, as participants with more coins have more power.

PoI rewards users who transact with others on the network, and making more transactions above a minimum size also adds to a participant’s POI score and helps the participant get many more opportunities to claim a reward.

In other words, they cannot be mined and instead the new coins are produced through what is known as collecting to determine who collects the next block. Through this method, each time a transaction is started, the first computer to see the transaction notifies other users about that transaction while generating a new block.

Every time a user who has 10,000 vested XEM ends up generating a block in NEM, they get the transaction fees as a reward. This is why you may want to invest in XEM early on as there will come a time when many users will want to award 10,000 XEM tokens to harvest the next blocks.

Should you buy XEM?

On March 17, NEM launched Symbol after 4 years of development, which is the next evolution of the blockchain. In fact, the mainnet officially went live and marked the next chapter of the blockchain. Symbol is intended to be the connection between business and the blockchain, developed with interoperability in mind.

This is when we saw the value of XEM at $ 0.39. Note that Symbol has its own token, XYM, which runs in parallel with NEM.

On May 23, 2021, the NEM Group announced that it would enter the NFT space with sports legend Sir Kenny Dalglish and Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

NEM’s entry into the digital collectibles space is focused on delivering a premium product experience aimed at bringing fans and followers closer to the brands they love. This can potentially increase the value of the XEM token over time as more people become interested in it due to this new NFT initiation.

If we look at its history, we can see that XEM had a bullish start which was seen as a good sign. It sat comfortably around the $ 0.20 mark in early 2021.

On June 14, 2021, XEM is worth $ 0.16. With the innovations and increasing popularity of XEM, we could see it rise to more than $ 0.30 by the end of 2021. However, if it ends up falling below $ 0.15, it would be seen as a bearish sign, as a support level key did not attract patient buyers looking for an opportunity to buy in a drop.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money