Cryptocurrency : Should you buy IOTA right now? Here is my prediction | Invezz

IOTA MIOTA / USD is possibly one of the most unique projects, serving as a connection between IoT devices.

Data transfer in the IoT ecosystem to and from linked devices is handled by the network, and it can also execute multi-device smart contracts quickly.

All of this is powered by the MIOTA token.

IOTA (MIOTA) Price Analysis

To better understand how the value of the MIOTA token can increase or decrease over time, we must look at its historical growth to identify the values.

On April 16, we saw the recent highest value of IOTA of $ 2.53, which marked a huge milestone for the value of the cryptocurrency. On April 25 it fell to $ 1.63 but still managed to stay above the $ 1 mark.

All of that changed on May 23, where it fell below $ 1 after a while, to $ 0.75.

Now that you have an outlook on the recent historical value of the token, for some more relevant data, let’s look at June.

On June 3, IOTA was worth $ 1.44. The lowest point it reached throughout that month was June 22, where it reached its lowest value of $ 0.66.

Only during the June period, its value decreased by 50%.

While this proved to be unfortunate for the token holders, it could have paved the way for new investors to earn great returns by investing in IOTA.

Should you buy IOTA (MIOTA)?

On July 9, IOTA was worth $ 0.80.

This is still a far cry from the $ 2 value it comfortably sat at in April, however it could be the perfect entry point for new investors.

Its trading volume in the last 24 hours has increased by 40%, indicating that the demand and use of the MIOTA token is higher than before.

An increase in demand like this will generally lead to a higher value, as there is a requirement for more MIOTA tokens in supply.

Speaking of MIOTA circulating supply, it is at 2.78 billion MIOTA.

With all of this in mind, we can predict that MIOTA price may rise to $ 1 by the end of July, given its increase in activity and usage.

