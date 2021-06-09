Cryptocurrency : Should you buy Internet Computer (ICP) for $ 80?

Internet Computer ICP / USD is an innovation in blockchain technology. It was founded in October 2017 by Dominic Williams and rose to prominence in the market capitalization rankings.

ICP is designed to scale smart contracts and data computation, run and process data at web speed, and securely store data.

To do this, it uses various technologies, such as Chain Key technology, Non-Interactive Distributed Key Generation (NIDKG), Network Nervous System (NNS), and Internet Identity.

Chain Key technology can allow the Internet computer to run at web speed, which means that calls are executed in milliseconds and update calls take between one and two seconds to finish.

ICP adoption analysis

In Genesis, the internet computer has a blocking rate of 2.5 blocks per second or BP. It is projected to reach more than 10 BP, with a target of 1,000 BP by the end of 2021.

ICP is responsible for facilitating network governance, producing loops for the computer, and rewarding participants.

In May 2018, DFINITY announced plans to distribute DFINITY tokens worth 35 million Swiss francs in an airdrop. The MainNet alpha was launched on December 18, 2019, and there was a maximum of 469,213,710 ICP tokens in Genesis.

On May 18, Swiss bank Sygnum announced its plans to offer trading options for token PICs at a later date.

Sygnum, the Swiss-based cryptocurrency bank, announced that they would launch banking and custodial services for Internet Computer Service (ICP) tokens. The company also mentioned that it is the first bank to offer storage for ICP utility tokens, which were traded on May 11.

On May 26, the DFINITY Foundation launched a $ 223 million fund with the intention of supporting the development of its decentralized Internet Information Network.

The Zurich-based DFINITY Foundation has announced a fund worth 200 million Swiss francs ($ 223 million) to support development.

As of June 9, ICP has a value of $ 81.95.

Should you buy ICP?

Since its launch on May 10, the ICP has started raising cryptocurrency prices by market capitalization scale on many exchanges. In fact, it currently has a market capitalization of more than $ 10 billion.

When we take all of the things mentioned above, like the Swiss Sygnum Bank’s plans to enable options trading for ICPs, as well as the $ 223 million development grants from the DFINITY Foundation, we can assume that there is a bright future for the value. of ICP. On May 10 it was worth $ 460, and it rose to $ 580 on May 11.

Since then, its value has hovered around $ 100, and recently dropped to $ 81.95. At this price, it might be worth considering because there is a lot of money at stake for development teams that decide to use the ICP. blockchain, as well as the potential for mass adoption due to banking support. However, if it falls below $ 70, it could be a concerning development because the key support levels did not hold and the sellers are in full control.

