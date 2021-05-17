Cryptocurrency : Should you buy cryptocurrencies amid the recent selloff?

The cryptocurrency sector was mostly trading in the red on Monday, while Bitcoin and Ethereum officially entered a bear market. A bear market is defined as a decline of at least 20% from all-time highs.

On Monday, the price of Bitcoin (BTC / USD) was trading close to $ 42,000, representing a 26% drop in one week. The price of Ethereum (ETH / USD) was also down around 24% to around $ 3,150. Among the few cryptocurrencies trading green on Monday was Cardano (ADA / USD), which was up about 13%.

The crash of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other cryptocurrencies led many new investors to take a second look at the space. If you are among new investors looking to buy cryptocurrencies for the first time amid the recent weakness, this guide is for you.

What are cryptocurrencies?

Many investors are familiar with at least one or two cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Given the still young state of the cryptocurrency industry, it is understandable why many do not fully understand what a cryptocurrency is.

In short, a cryptocurrency is a digital currency that operates without a centralized institution like a bank to verify transactions. Instead, a cryptocurrency uses a blockchain to create a decentralized record of the movement of coins and tokens.

Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency and it was launched in 2008. The identity of the person (or persons) behind the first digital currency remains a mystery to this day. But what is known is the purpose of Bitcoin’s mission, which is to disrupt the global financial industry in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

What happened to cryptocurrencies on Monday?

The price of most major cryptocurrencies fell on Monday. Many investors and traders attribute the selloff to notable cryptocurrency supporter and Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk who may be changing his mind on the industry.

Tesla has over $ 1 billion worth of Bitcoin on its balance sheet and a confusing tweet from Musk gave some the impression that the company has sold its Bitcoin or is planning to sell its Bitcoin.

But a follow-up tweet from Musk confirmed that “Tesla will not sell Bitcoin” and many investors are taking it as confirmation that Bitcoin will continue to play a role in the corporate world.

However, sellers were in control of the stock on Monday with Bitcoin dropping around 10% on the day. Some attribute the decline to normal profit-taking, as the price of a Bitcoin this time around last year was around $ 10,000, so many investors are sitting with large unrealized returns.

Here is a brief summary of the price action of other notable cryptocurrencies on Monday:

Ethereum (ETH) is down 11% at $ 3,212.

Binance Coin (BNB) is down 12% at $ 502.26.

Cardano (ADA) was up 14% to $ 1.95.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down 8.65% to $ 0.48.

Litecoin (LTC) was down 12% to $ 267.72.

EOS (EOS) was down 10% to $ 9.01.

