Cryptocurrency : Should you buy cryptocurrencies after Wednesday’s settlement?

The price of Bitcoin BTC / USD lost 20% on Wednesday morning, bringing its seven-day loss account to around 36%. The weakness extended beyond Bitcoin, as many high-profile cryptocurrency names also fell dramatically.

Warning statement from China causes BTC to go down

Bitcoin has been trending down in recent days, in part because Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that his company is suspending Bitcoin transactions. While the CEO later clarified that this is not the case, investors continued to focus on their public comments on the sustainability of Bitcoin mining and transactions.

In addition to the negative news cycle, Chinese officials on Tuesday issued a new law that states that financial institutions and payment companies can no longer offer customers any services related to cryptocurrencies. The prohibition includes trading, clearing, and settlement. According to CNBC, several Chinese regulatory bodies said in a joint statement:

Recently, cryptocurrency prices have skyrocketed and fallen, and speculative cryptocurrency trading has rebounded, seriously infringing on the security of people’s property and disrupting the normal economic and financial order.

By Wednesday morning, Bitcoin was trading as low as $ 30,201.96 in reaction to developments outside of China.

Other cryptocurrencies strongly in the red

Many investors have stayed on the sidelines and have been waiting to buy cryptocurrencies after a sharp pullback. Here is a summary of how several closely-tracked cryptocurrencies performed on Wednesday morning:

Ethereum ETH / USD – Down 27% to $ 2,460.35. Cardano ADA / USD: down 30% at $ 1.40. Dogecoin DOGE / USD – Down 27% to $ 0.35. XRP XRP / USD – Down 28% to $ 1.13. Litecoin LTC / USD – Down 35% to $ 195.93. Theta THETA / USD: Down 36% at $ 6.10.

The sale of cryptocurrencies extends to stocks

Several stocks with exposure to Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies were also markedly red on Wednesday morning. Investors looking to buy cryptocurrency stocks after a sell-off may consider taking a look at these names:

Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) – Down 12% to $ 22.49. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA): Down 13% to $ 19.89. Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN): Down 9.5% to $ 216.32. Tesla: Down 4.8% to $ 549.80.

Should you buy the cryptocurrency crash now?

Galaxy Digital CEO Michael Novogratz said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that cryptocurrencies will rebound, but investors shouldn’t expect a quick rally. He said:

It’s going to take a while, the market is going to consolidate, you’ll find a bottom somewhere. I hope it’s near here.

The broader long-term story regarding the growth potential of cryptocurrencies “has gone nowhere,” Novogratz said. The “crypto revolution” will continue, albeit after a setback that may have hurt some investors financially.