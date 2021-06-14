Cryptocurrency : Should You Buy Bitcoin After Musk’s Last Tweet? Invezz

Bitcoin BTC / USD dominated the financial media headlines once again on Monday. The largest and most recognizable cryptocurrency traded above the $ 40,000 level amid two notable catalysts: a bullish tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Taproot update.

Naturally, trading above the $ 40,000 mark leaves many investors wondering if they missed a short-term bounce or if Bitcoin still has plenty of room ahead to climb higher.

Let’s take a look and evaluate a business thesis.

A roller coaster of emotions

The value of BTC changed enormously when it was accepted, rejected, and then re-accepted by Tesla. The main attraction and the real-world instance of its use gave him the support he needed to move higher.

All was well for the Bitcoin bulls as the price of the coin surpassed $ 50,000 and hit an all-time high close to $ 63,000 in April. But the last few weeks tell the complete opposite story with Bitcoin dropping to $ 30,000 in May.

There is no doubt that this is a roller coaster ride. For long-term Bitcoin holders, this is just normal, as their investment thesis spans many years, if not decades. But for the rest of the investment community? Well, volatility is here to stay, for now.

On June 13, Elon Musk said that Tesla will consider accepting Bitcoin as long as miners use cleaner energy. This should not be confused with 100% confirmation that Tesla will accept Bitcoin once again. But this may not matter.

Now we come to see why Tesla’s stake in Bitcoin is so critical for its value. Musk’s comments helped Bitcoin regain its value to trade above the key $ 40,000 level.

Updating the main root matters less

On June 12, Bitcoin was also approved by miners around the world with its update known as Taproot, which is expected to go into effect in November. The update will allow for greater transaction privacy, as well as greater efficiency, and will unlock the potential of smart contracts, which has been one of the key features that made Ethereum so successful.

Despite the update, the value of Bitcoin hovered around $ 35,000. What does this mean for the Bitcoin price outlook? It’s simple. The widespread acceptance of BTC determines how high its value is more than the underlying technology, although that will also have a significant impact on it.

Should you buy Bitcoin?

We saw BTC go from $ 34,949 on June 13 to $ 40,535, which is an encouraging move up for the long-term price outlook. It is showing signs of an early bull run, and we expect it to rise in value.

Even if the Tesla hype slows down over time, the Taproot update will definitely spark a lot of interest from decentralized application (dApp) developers, and we could even see different decentralized finance (DeFi) implementations in Bitcoin in November.

After the Taproot update is complete in November, we should see exponential growth. As such, buying Bitcoin for around $ 40,000 could be a worthwhile investment for any serious trader who can withstand short-term volatility.

