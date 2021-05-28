Cryptocurrency : Should I buy THETA this week?

Theta THETA / USD is essentially a blockchain-powered network that is specifically designed for video streaming that was launched in March 2019. The mainnet works as a decentralized network in which users can share bandwidth and computing resources on a point to point. (P2P). The native currency of this network is the THETA token.

The THETA token was worth $ 14.28 on April 16. A year earlier, on April 16, 2020, it had a value of $ 0.13. This was an increase of 10.884% in a single year.

This Friday, it is worth $ 7.48, which is 47.62% lower than the value it was on April 16, 2021, but is still a 5.653% increase in value compared to what it was on April 16. 2020, which is amazing.

Speaking of Theta, when we see growth year-over-year, its value has obviously skyrocketed. However, as to whether you should buy it during this week, let’s see how it has been performing on a weekly basis.

Last Friday it had a value of $ 6.30. This means that it grew 55.88% in value terms.

However, on Friday, May 14, it was worth $ 10.08. This still means that it has increased in value by 29.41% since then.

If we go back to the week before what, on Friday, May 7, its value was $ 11.08. This still puts today’s value 22.41% higher than at the beginning of the month.

This leads us to the conclusion that you might be interested in buying THETA this week due to the fact that it has seen a steady rise in value throughout the month, and even when it fell to $ 6.30, it rallied and rallied well. . If you see it anywhere around the $ 14 mark, it could be a worthwhile investment, but otherwise, if it falls below the $ 10 mark, you should probably steer clear.

Through the creation of YouTube, we saw how far online content can increase in terms of growth. The decentralized future of this video sharing content platform. With more and more people creating content on a daily basis, this is bound to be the system of the future. Theta is a promising project, and if you see a future in its use case, then it could be a worthwhile investment.

