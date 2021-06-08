Cryptocurrency : Should I buy Kusama (KSM) in June?

What’s interesting about Kusama KSM / USD is the fact that it was actually developed by the same team that developed Polkadot, a company that goes by the name of Parity Technologies.

Kusama stands out from other blockchain platforms as it is predominantly built for developers who want to launch ambitious projects at a rapid pace in terms of development.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

That said, it is based on a heterogeneous fragmentation multi-chain design that uses nominated proofs of stake (NPoS) as its consensus system.

Kusama was primarily funded by grants from the Web3 Foundation, which was launched to aid technologies and applications in the fields of decentralized web software protocols.

Should you buy KSM?

Through a BTCManager report on May 31, Karura (KAR), which is Kusama’s DeFi hub, released details about its parachain auction and offers participants 12 KAR tokens for every KSM token they contribute. Here, we saw it jump from $ 274 on May 29 to $ 335 on May 31.

On June 2, Kusama reached a significant milestone as the launch of the first Parachain Auction draws near. At this point, it reached $ 464 in value, where it increased from $ 359 on June 1.

Kusama made an announcement on Twitter saying that the network council approved a vote to update “Shell” to “Statemine.” They also made it the first fully functional live parachain on the network. The main function of a parachain shell is to test the functionality of the Kusama parachain system. With this update, you will be able to support a wide range of features such as minting fungible and non-fungible tokens.

Since the ecosystem is now beginning to take shape, KSM owners should have an exciting road ahead of them. This is due to the fact that after a successful update of the Statemine parachain, people and developers will see it as a green light to develop more projects in Kusama and start preparing to carry out their group lending activities.

As of June 8, KSM is priced at $ 376, but we would rather recommend buying at a lower price. Looking at the chart, KSM rallied on two separate occasions near $ 300 and we would expect this support level to hold again if we see any weakness.

A significant drop below the $ 300 level would indicate that support levels did not hold and we could see further downside.

Invest in an experimental blockchain

After the launch of the first Parachain and a successful update, many project developers will see it as a signal to potentially launch projects on Kusama due to its experimental nature.

This is due to the fact that Parachains in Kusama are parallelizable chains and are connected to a central relay chain. This chain has validators that validate transactions and locks to provide security to the network. It uses fragmentation, which means that the blockchain can be divided into smaller fragments and uses open government.

Additionally, the KSM token is Kusama’s native cryptocurrency and helps maintain and operate the network. So as more projects move to Kusama, more tokens will be required to maintain and operate it, and with this increased demand, the price is expected to increase.

Invest in cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, and more, in minutes with our preferred broker, eToro

7/10

67% of retail CFD accounts lose money