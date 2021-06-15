Cryptocurrency : Should I buy Decentraland (MANA)? Invest in the metaverse

MANA MANA / USD plays an important role in the virtual world of Decentraland because it can be used for transactions within the ecosystem to participate in the management of its software.

Owning MANA allows users to interact with the platform and customize their avatars, interact with other users, and explore the metaverse as a whole. Owning MANA will also give any user the ability to vote on any of the policy updates, participate in LAND auctions, and grants to improve the platform.

Embracing the metaverse

On May 24, eToro, a leading cryptocurrency brokerage, added support for buying, selling, and trading Decentraland.

On June 4, 277-year-old British auction house Sotheby’s announced that it has opened a virtual replica of its London Galleries within Decentraland. The virtual gallery is located in the Voltaire art district of Decentraland and can be found using map coordinates 52.83.

On June 4, Boson paid a record $ 704 million for Decentraland Plot in order to create a virtual shopping center. This retail space is intended to allow players of Decentraland’s browser-based game to purchase digital assets that they can exchange for physical goods and services.

With MANA, Decentraland’s native cryptocurrency being added on many new brokerages and exchanges, we can see how users have more options when it comes to trading it. You can learn how to buy Decentraland (MANA) here.

Also, with attractions like Sotheby’s auction house, we can see many more players interested in exploring the world of Decentraland, and with Boson implementing this metaverse with his real-world goods and services, we can see a fusion of the metaverse and our reality.

This has the potential to drive the value of MANA, potentially making it a worthwhile investment.

Should you buy Decentraland?

On May 24, once eToro announced its support for MANA, the price jumped to $ 0.88. On June 4, after the British auction house Sotheby’s announced its virtual replica, its price remained at $ 0.88.

But in mid-June, MANA saw its value trading around $ 0.70.

This means that we can see a steady stream of value at the $ 0.70 to $ 0.80 mark. Historically, it has risen as high as $ 1.60 on May 7. In any case, its value is much higher than it was in early 2021, where it had a starting value of $ 0.08. It has had a bull run and rose to $ 1.60 before dropping once again to $ 0.70.

Data source- tradingview.com

Through the additional implementation of real-world stuff in the metaverse, as well as future business support and increased interest in digital products, we can reasonably expect the $ 0.70 level to provide strong support. and it would be surprising to see the price drop even further.

While we may not see MANA retesting the $ 1.60 level in 2021, a reasonable outlook would be for Decentraland to at least trade above the $ 1 level before the end of the year.

