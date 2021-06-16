Cryptocurrency : Shiba Inu (SHIB) is officially listed on Coinbase Pro

Starting June 15, Coinbase Pro users can transfer their CHZ, KEEP, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to their accounts. Operations will begin on Thursday, June 17, if the liquidity conditions are met, to meet the demand.

By the way, support for CHZ, KEEP, and SHIB will be available in jurisdictions supported by Coinbase, with the exception of Singapore. However, CHZ and SHIB will not be available to New York residents.

Recently, they have added trading support for Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tether (USDT). Also, Cardano (ADA), SushiSwap (SUSHI), among others.

It should be noted, that Shiba Inu is similar to the Dogecoin meme coin. However, unlike DOGE, it is an ERC20 token, which means that it works on the Ethereum network.

The recent Shiba Inu (SHIB) listing on Coinbase Pro

This was reported by the Coinbase team, in a post on the Coinbase Pro Blog. Specifically, it reported that it already has support for Chiliz (CHZ), Keep Network (KEEP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) through Coinbase Pro.

Inbound transfers for CHZ, KEEP & SHIB are now available in the regions where trading is supported. Traders cannot place orders and no orders will be filled. Trading will begin on or after 9AM PT on Thurs 6/17, if liquidity conditions are met. https://t.co/r2L6N477Uj – Coinbase Pro (@CoinbasePro) June 15, 2021

Starting immediately, they will be accepting transfers from CHZ, KEEP and SHIB to Coinbase Pro. But, the operations will be from Thursday, June 17, starting at 9am PT.

To this end, the Coinbase Pro team reported that the trading of CHZ, KEEP and SHIB tokens can be done with US dollars, euros and British pounds. Allowing in turn the exchange of said cryptocurrencies for Bitcoin (BTC) or Tether (USDT).

Likewise, the executives also indicated that it is contemplated to open a greater number of trading pairs and greater options for the purchase / sale of the recently integrated assets.

Very important: «If at any time any of the new order lists does not comply with the bases for a healthy and orderly market. They will be able to keep the book out of sight for a longer period of time. Or even suspend trading by adhering to trading laws.

Network soars after being added to Coinbase Pro

The truth is that the price of Shiba Inu (SHIB) rose 35% this Tuesday, June 15. After the cryptocurrency was officially listed on Coinbase Pro.

In this regard, SHIB traded for an average of $ 0.00000730. With the news, the price reached $ 0.00000933 in about 25 minutes. According to CoinMarketCap, the value of the cryptocurrency, at the moment, is around $ 0.00000854.

I close with this phrase from Miyamoto Musashi: «Study the strategy over the years and achieve the spirit of the warrior. Today is yesterday’s victory over yourself, tomorrow is your victory over inferior men ».

Did you like the content? Share it

Related