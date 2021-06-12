Cryptocurrency : SHIBA INU price prediction

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token called “an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building” by its founder known as Ryoshi. Launched as a meme token in 2020, it became the biggest buzz in the spring of 2021. Such popularity has been caused in part by the growing awareness of the existence of meme coins (SHIB is nicknamed “Dogecoin killer”) and largely because of Elon Musk’s tweets. His team is also inspired by the WallStreetBets subreddit that takes on Wall Street giants as an example of the decentralized collective effort. SHIB’s principles are: build something from scratch, forge a community without pre-existing connections, and of course a love for Shiba Inu dogs.

SHIB is part of the growing ecosystem being developed by the same team. At the time of writing, the LEASH token has been issued within the same ecosystem and the BONE token is coming soon (and more tokens are in the works); The team is also preparing to launch a decentralized exchange called ShibaSwap where those tokens will be listed. Another well-known project is Shiba Artist Incubator, which encourages artists in the community to create NFT. There are other far-reaching plans as well, such as building SHIB’s own Tier 2 blockchain Shibarium, which in the long run should help with potential scalability issues and may all influence the price of Shiba Inu in the future.

Despite the fact that the Shiba Inu coin has gained its moment in the limelight in the first half of May 2021, for now it is falling in the same decline with the entire crypto sphere and continues to follow the bearish pattern of Bitcoin. As of June 2021, the price of SHIB continues to fluctuate marginally between $ 0.00000500–0.00000800. However, the success of Dogecoin gives Shiba an opportunity for future pumps and a sympathy trading edge, and the Shiba market remains relatively small, promising promising growth.

Even though 100% accurate technical analysis of SHIBA INU cryptocurrency is barely possible, in this advanced technical analysis tool from TradingView you can see SHIB’s aggregate buy and sell rating in real time for the selected time period. The SHIB / USD summary is based on the most popular technical indicators: moving averages, oscillators and pivots.

Below, we have compiled the most reliable price projections for SHIBA INU (SHIB) from popular forecasting platforms.

According to WalletInvestor, the price of SHIBA INU will increase from $ 0.00000796 to $ 0.000019 in one year. That makes SHIB an incredible investment. The long-term earning potential is 138.69%. The expected price for the end of 2026 is $ 0.000061.

Answering the question as to whether Shiba Inu is a good investment, TradingBeasts flatly says yes. In the perspective of 2021, the price of this coin is forecast to reach $ 0.0000130 with growth to $ 0.0000184 by the end of 2022.

In DigitalCoin analysis, the price of the cryptocurrency SHIBA INU will increase in the next 5 years from $ 0 at today’s price to $ 0. It will rise to $ 0 by 2022 and will continue its growth in 2023-2024. According to the forecast, SHIBA INU is a profitable long-term investment.

As can be seen from the analysis cited above, the SHIBA INU (SHIB) projections are quite contradictory. There is no universal consensus on future positive or negative price movements for SHIB. In fact, the possible future growth depends on several factors: announcements, new technological solutions of the SHIBA INU projects, the cryptographic environment in general, legal position, etc. We kindly remind you that before investing in any cryptocurrency, it is essential that you do your own research (DYOR).

Disclaimer: This article should not be construed as an offer of commercial recommendations. The cryptocurrency market suffers from high volatility and occasional arbitrary movements. Any investor should research multiple viewpoints and be familiar with all local regulations before committing to an investment.

SwapSpace is a cryptocurrency exchange aggregator that allows you to exchange more than 450 cryptocurrencies with fixed and floating rates. We collect the rates of the main crypto exchanges on the market on screen and let our users compare and choose the option they like the most. We do not add fees on top of partner fees, which makes trading through SwapSpace profitable. The exchange time is no longer than in any of our integrated services from 10 minutes. SwapSpace support works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Passionate about cryptocurrencies and want to receive more news and price predictions on a daily basis? Join the SwapSpace blog!

Latest Articles:

Matic price prediction

Pundi X price prediction