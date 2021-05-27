Cryptocurrency : SENSO, SuperRare and other projects that are tokenizing the new virtual reality

Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are among the best use cases for tokenization, and several high-profile projects are already experimenting with digital metaverses that will feature avatars, art, and real estate that can be experienced in VR. or AR and be bought in exchange for cryptocurrencies.

Is there a real use case for tokens in VR, AR, and XR?

If you were active in the crypto world in 2017-2018, you will remember how the founders of ICOs wanted to tokenize the most absurd things: from pet food to manicures. Since then, the community has realized that many economic niches do not require tokens, but there are still some valid use cases. The following three criteria describe situations where tokenization is a valid idea:

Digital goods and services (where no physical delivery is expected): Cryptocurrency payments work best when delivery is automatic and instantaneous and takes place through a digital channel. A good example is the purchase of accessories for a VR avatar with SENSO tokens in Sensorium Galaxy: as soon as the payment is registered, the item appears on the buyer’s dashboard and can be used immediately. Avatars available in the Sensorium Galaxy store

On the contrary, payments in cryptocurrency for physical goods that have to be sent by mail are more complicated, because it is not so easy to manage a refund if the sent item turns out to be wrong or not to the customer’s liking.

Products designed for a tech-savvy and early adopter audience. These buyers already use cryptocurrencies or at least know how they work and are willing to try them. Products that include objects and coins within a game by design. From in-game currency to real cryptocurrency there is a short step, and from a virtual artifact in a game to an NFT (non-fungible token), an even shorter one. The advantage of using cryptocurrencies and NFT is that you can use the same currency to pay for items in different games and carry items from one game or virtual world to another.

Virtual reality (along with augmented and mixed reality), as well as games, meet these three criteria:

VR is a cutting-edge technology that already has millions of active users, but has yet to become mainstream. The percentage of pioneer users is very high. It is rare that users request returns, because the different demo versions allow them to understand if they like the game or the experience enough to buy it. VR and AR experiences can include hundreds of artifacts and extras that can be monetized. For example, in the Sensorium Galaxy digital metaverse you can use SENSO tokens to buy tickets to concerts in virtual reality, clothes for your avatar, a virtual apartment, etc.

Combining different payment methods: the case of SENSO

While VR and AR are one of the best use cases for token payments, relying solely on tokens is not wise, for two reasons:

1- Those countries in which the adoption rate of cryptocurrencies is higher than 15% -such as Nigeria, Vietnam, the Philippines or Venezuela- the level of adoption of VR lags behind due to their lower income. Few in these regions can afford $ 400 Oculus headsets.

2- When we talk about adoption of cryptocurrencies, we usually refer to owning Bitcoin. The number of people actively using altcoins to pay for goods and services is much lower.

Projects that limit their payment methods to one token risk losing many potential users, because not everyone who wants the product will be willing to make the effort to buy the token on an exchange. A better solution is to let users pay in different ways, but encourage payments in tokens through discounts, special offers, etc.

For example, in the digital metaverse of Sensorium Galaxy there will be both the option to pay with SENSO tokens and with a credit card. All internal transactions will continue to use SENSO, but in the interface the user will be able to choose. The difference is that they will get a 20% discount when buying a concert ticket or any other item with SENSO, while there is no discount on credit card payments.

There will also be bonuses and premium content that will only be available to those who use SENSO tokens: for example, merchandise with celebrity autographs.

Tokenization in VR in 4 case studies: SENSO, SuperRare, OVR and Krista Kim’s House of Mars

SENSO and the Sensorium Galaxy digital metaverse

Sensorium Galaxy combines virtual reality, electronic music, online dating and dance into an explosive mix that can only be called a digital metaverse. It goes far beyond a simple entertainment platform to offer excitement and stimulation for all the senses. The first world in this “galaxy”, called PRISM, should be released in 2021. The 3D design focuses on alien worlds that form a perfect backdrop for electronic music concerts.

Sensorium Galaxy has official contracts with some of the most famous artists in the world, such as David Guetta. The team has now finished digitizing her image and movements to create a 3D avatar. During the concert, the artist will perform his set from his chosen location, and the audience will see how the realistic 3D avatar copies each movement of the artist.

If you have VR headsets, you will be transported to a beautifully designed futuristic nightclub, where you can dance like you would in a real nightclub. If you don’t have viewfinders yet, you can watch the performance on your computer or on a smartphone.

You can buy tickets for VR concerts with a 20% discount when paying with SENSO. In addition, you will save on transportation to the concert venue, as PRISM can be accessed comfortably from your own home.

In addition to concert tickets, SENSO holders will be able to purchase various accessories for their avatars in the world of Sensorium Galaxy: hairstyles, clothing and even accommodation.

SENSO is already available on six of the major cryptocurrency exchanges, including Poloniex and KuCoin. Between February and April, SENSO experienced remarkable growth, going from $ 0.30 to $ 2.25. The rally started after it was announced that several world-famous artists joined the Sensorium Galaxy project and then spiked even further when the project burned 70% of all tokens on April 30.

The platform store where you can buy accessories for avatars is also now operational, and more than 20 different avatars can be purchased with SENSO tokens.

SuperRare and the 3D art exhibitions

SuperRare is a Blockchain-based marketplace for artists and art collectors. It allows creators to earn thousands of dollars for digital works accompanied by NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

In 2020, SuperRare pioneered VR immersive crypto art exhibits. Users can gather in a virtual space to view unique sculptures created by professional 3D artists. The first show of its kind, Aether, took place in June 2020 on the virtual reality platform VRChat.

Exposing digital art in a VR environment is not something new. What makes SuperRare’s approach special is the support for tokenized artworks. This means that users can buy and even collect 3D sculptures, just as visitors to a physical art exhibition can buy one of the works on display. The difference is that you pay in ETH (Ethereum) and receive an NFT – a token that represents the artwork on the Blockchain and verifies its ownership.

On April 2, 2021, SuperRare launched its new exhibition, “Invisible Cities.” It displays works of art ranging from everyday cityscapes to science fiction fantasies. All the works on display are available for purchase, and some of them are truly inspiring even when viewed in 2D, not to mention 3D with a VR viewer.

The focal point of the exhibition was the VR event in Decentraland on April 8, where users were able to see all the works exhibited in a virtual gallery and interact with each other as avatars.

OVR: tokenize the entire Earth

At the height of Pokemon Go’s popularity, users would sometimes trespass on other people’s property to catch a hidden pokemon in someone’s garden. Some owners even sued the game’s distributor, Niantic. But the idea of ​​tokenizing the land to put AR experiences on it is a really good one, and it is now being explored by startup OVR.

OVR has divided the Earth’s surface into 1.6 trillion hexagons of 300 square meters each and has issued an NFT for each hexagon. They can be purchased through an auction system (at the time of writing, all available parcels were in Santa Monica).

The idea is that each hexagon acts as a kind of website, with various AR activities or objects on it, related to games, tourism, etc. Users can purchase NFTs associated with specific coordinates on the map; so, for example, you can become the owner of a virtual plot that “covers” your real garden. The possibilities for monetization are many: for example, you can open an AR exhibition space, set up a meeting room, etc.

Krista Kim and the NFT of a house valued at $ 500,000

Our last example focuses on an individual designer, not a startup. Krista Kim’s “House of Mars” is a beautiful 3D creation that can be carried from one metaverse to another, as long as these metaverses support NFT. In short, the owner can enjoy his 3D house in different virtual worlds.

Kim recently sold the House of Mars for $ 500,000. He believes that these portable object NFTs will be the key element of a new augmented lifestyle that we will all live in a few years. According to the artist, digital fashion and collectibles will accompany us on our journeys through the metaverse, helping to express our unique identity.

It is not difficult to imagine, for example, someone buying a 3D sculpture in SuperRare and transferring it to their apartment in the spaceship in Sensorium Galaxy to show it to their friends – or, rather, their avatars – and then perhaps resell it for SENSO tokens. in the incorporated market.

VR and Blockchain are some of the core technologies of the metaverse, along with AI, 5G, and the IoT. When combined, these technologies will produce a powerful synergy that we cannot yet imagine. From tokenized real estate to VR-based entertainment, projects like SENSO and SuperRare are building the lifestyle of tomorrow – and the transition to the metaverse will be endlessly interesting to watch.

