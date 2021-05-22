Cryptocurrency : Secure Your Profits: Diversify Your Crypto Investment Portfolio With Invictus C10!

With the crypto market’s focus shifting towards the next recession, smart money increasingly seeks protection against a period of bear market conditions. Invictus Capital can offer you a solution.

Therefore, it is a good time for crypto investors to consider new opportunities. Especially those that help them protect the incredible returns offered by the recent bull run.

Invictus C10 allows you to secure your crypto profit

Invictus Capital’s Crypto10 (C10) hedge fund offers exactly the kind of protection crypto investors are looking for. So Invictus has the answers to many of investors’ concerns.

The addition of an algorithmically determined cash allocation, or dynamic cash hedge, allows the fund to reallocate assets between interest-bearing cash holdings in bear markets and back into cryptocurrency holdings when prices rise again.

Thus this characteristic results in an index fund. And, therefore, with considerably less risk, which makes it a smart choice for long-term capital preservation.

In this way, the C10 fund has offered investors unprecedented risk-adjusted returns in 2021; with a 119% appreciation in the first quarter that has extended beyond 200% at the time of writing.

In fact, with the addition of the dynamic cash hedging feature, the fund has delivered a stable annualized return of 134.23% since inception.

Hence, it is fast becoming the most popular choice among the Invictus crypto investment community. Especially with price performance and investment inflows combining to see the fund’s assets (NAV) reach $ 15.6 million; a 323% increase in 2021 alone.

The C10 fund is a great opportunity for investors to produce long-term capital appreciation. This while being prepared for a possible market recession.

C10 performance vs. Bitcoin 2021 Q1

The net asset value (NAV) of the C10 token increased by 119% in the first quarter of 2021 and is currently $ 8.17 at the time of writing.

As the graph shows, the C10 fund has outperformed the best known crypto, Bitcoin (BTC), during the first quarter of 2021. And, interestingly, it has done so with much lower volatility. This highlights the advantage of an index fund, such as C10, and its ability to achieve higher performance from the crypto market through exposure to broader market coverage of altcoins.

Additionally, performance is generated on the fund’s crypto assets through lending and participation strategies. This saves time for any crypto investor who wants to maximize the returns available on a diverse portfolio of crypto assets.

C10 offers you the crypto help you need

While downtrends are unavoidable in the crypto environment, C10 addresses this through the aforementioned cash hedging mechanism. Which has shown to retain capital in the long term.

In fact, this approach proved effective in the market crash of March 2020; when the market lost 40% of its value on what was called Black Thursday. C10 effectively navigated for this by turning 90% of its assets into cash holdings. And, little by little, it slowly reduced its crypto position after dodging the strong recession.

This demonstrates C10’s inherent risk protection and its general preference for crypto investors who tend to be medium and long-term investors rather than short-term speculators.

Crypto assets are certainly among the fastest growing asset classes. And thus they have the potential to generate significant returns for investors looking to build on long-term crypto positions.

Thus the C10 fund’s exposure to the top 10 crypto assets, coupled with the dynamic cash hedging strategy and the generation of additional returns, provides investors with a lower risk instrument to navigate the volatile market while capitalizing on a stable appreciation of the currency. long-term capital.

Given the history of C10, the hedging algorithm undoubtedly equips investors in this unpredictable market. Visit the Invictus Investor Portal here.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related