Cryptocurrency : Second round of the WallStreetBets case leaves USD 6,000 million in losses

The decline in corporate investors was recorded during May.

The firms have reduced their “short” positions, but would continue to execute them.

Two hedge funds posted more than $ 6 billion in losses in May after going against so-called “meme” stocks. The red numbers correspond to the firms Melvin Capital and Light Street Capital, which could be seen as a second confrontation between corporate investors and participants in the Reddit forum, WallStreetBets.

After the episode that occurred in January of this year, in which a group of retail investors agreed to buy shares of GameStop to raise its price on the stock market, the large capitals would have receded again with multimillion dollar falls due to their “short” positions. The “meme” shares are those whose price is influenced by the attention they get on social media.

According to a report in the Financial Times newspaper, now the “bets” on the downside that ended in losses were those that went against GameStop, Clover Health, BlackBerry, the AMC chain and the Bed Bath & Beyond firm. From the above, it can be deduced that the funds continue with their strategy of “betting” against companies that would be having a bad time financially.

Both firms were also affected by what happened in January, an event that captured the attention of the media, regulatory agencies and even the United States Congress. According to the report, Melvin Capital’s fund fell 4% in May and already accumulates a drop of 44% so far in 2021. In the case of Light Street Capital, the firm would have already lost 20% in the first five months.

Retail Investors vs. Wall Street Corporate

For Peter Hillerberg, co-founder of the firm Ortex Analytics, the company that provided the study data, the funds mentioned and others that he did not identify would be reducing their short positions. However, the executive assured that interest in investments of this type remains “at very high levels.”

Reddit forums would continue to inject funds into these and other companies as a sort of vindication before the hegemony of the great capitals of Wall Street. In an open letter released in January, the forum members indicated that what happened was not about money, but that it was already a matter of principle, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

In January, for example, GameStop shares rose surprisingly to $ 347 per unit, while the top for the last week was $ 302. The listing shows that the “confrontation” between Wall Street capitals and retail investors continues, especially considering that on January 1, 2021, GameStop’s stock price was approximately $ 18.

The WallStreetBets case generated multiple opinions in the international financial community. One of them was that of billionaire Anthony Scaramucci, who said at the time that the GameStop case would benefit Bitcoin.