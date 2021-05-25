Cryptocurrency : SEC receives application for green bitcoin ETF

The race for US bitcoin (BTC) ETFs is growing. This Monday, May 24, it was announced that the digital asset hedge fund One River applied to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for permission to launch an ETF.

The difference of this new bet from One River, with the other bitcoin funds that are awaiting the SEC, is that it does not follow the price of bitcoin but rather a special index, called the MVIS One Carbon Neutral Bitcoin Index. River.

The company explains that the index takes into account both the price of bitcoin in the markets and the carbon credits that are acquired by the fund.

In that sense, One River explained that the intention is “to offset the carbon footprint associated with bitcoin by buying and withdrawing the carbon credits necessary to account for the estimated carbon emissions associated with the bitcoins held by the fund,” according to the document delivered. to the SEC.

One River partnered in April with MOSS, a carbon credit platform. These are financial instruments that represent a reduction in the carbon dioxide emissions that are produced, in order to balance the emissions made elsewhere.

The goal is to allow “climate conscious investors” the opportunity to “benefit from exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum while offsetting their carbon footprint,” they stated in a statement.

One River to buy MCO2 tokens

In the text, One River also make mention of a agreement established with a company located in Uruguay, called LIRDES. The objective of the association is to buy MCO2 tokens representing certified reductions in emissions of greenhouse gases.

“The MCO2 tokens issued by Moss are encrypted and tokenized assets using blockchain and are stored in a registry managed by Verra, an organization that establishes and administers standards and programs related to carbon credits,” they explained to the SEC.

As highlighted in the document, with each MCO2 token in circulation, a “claim on a certified carbon credit held in an aggregated group of carbon credits within the Moss account can be made in the Verra Registry.”

Bitcoin miners propose to offset CO2 emissions

Following statements made by billionaire Elon Musk a few weeks ago about the Bitcoin digital mining and the alleged environmental impact generated by this activity, there are many companies that have made proposals that benefit the environment and bitcoin.

Greenidge Generation Company announced that, effective June 1, will compensate 100% of CO2 emissions result of Bitcoin mining, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

In that sense, they indicated that they will buy voluntary carbon offset of a portfolio of polluting gas reduction projects.