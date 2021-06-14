Cryptocurrency : Scottish company ASAP accepts crypto payments | Invezz

ASAP Roofing and Building Ltd., a Scottish roofing company, has revealed that its customer base, which includes retirees, has been increasingly using Bitcoin (BTC) to pay for their services. The company began accepting cryptocurrencies in 2020. The company reportedly now accepts multiple cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and XRP (XRP). ).

The Glasgow-based company is run by 20-year-old Kaeleb Mckay and his father Cameron. The firm specializes in the roofing of industrial, commercial and domestic buildings. Apart from this, the company prides itself on the maintenance and repairs of traditional buildings. Kaeleb noted that they chose cryptocurrencies as a means of payment because they get paid quickly.

Despite being only 20 years old, Kaeleb revealed that he has been involved in the crypto space for years. According to him, he became very interested in cryptocurrencies as early as 2014. Proving that BTC cuts across all age groups, Kaeleb said that he made a £ 500 repair in November last year for a retiree who was over 60 years old. The surprising thing was that he wanted to pay in BTC.

Crypto adoption on the rise despite growing concerns

Apart from the above case, the company has received crypto payments on multiple occasions. Kaeleb revealed that just a few weeks ago, other elderly Britons wanted to pay in crypto and a man was paying £ 180 in ETH for an emergency roof repair.

Although ASAP Roofing and Building Ltd. saw an opportunity and seized it, UK financial regulators are increasingly cracking down on cryptocurrencies. For example, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has warned UK citizens that they should be able to lose all their money if they invest in cryptocurrencies. Reiterating the concerns that global financial watchdogs have about cryptocurrencies, the FCA said that cryptocurrencies are high-risk speculative investments.

While ASAP Roofing and Building Ltd. has made headlines with the news that it accepts BTC, it is not the first company in the field to adopt cryptocurrencies. In January 2018, Elite Roofing, a Denver-based roofing company, announced that it had started accepting BTC for its roofing services. At the time, Randy Brother, the CEO of the company, said that cryptocurrencies like BTC are the way of the future.

