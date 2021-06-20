Cryptocurrency : Scaleswap Announces Opening Of IDO Whitelist And Launch Date

Compartir

Next-gen IDO launch pad Scaleswap (built on top of Ethereum Layer 2, powered by Polygon) has announced important details about its long-awaited IDO. The IDO follows the funding round with a large number of subscriptions, in which Scaleswap raised $ 2.5 million from major venture capitalists in the blockchain space.

Scaleswap IDO scheduled for June 25

Scaleswap revealed in a report on its media blog that the IDO would take place on its own launch pad on June 25, 2021, starting at 10:30 am UTC. 500,000 SCA tokens will be available for public sale at $ 0.35 per token.

Scaleswap aims to raise $ 175,000 from this public sale, resulting in an initial market capitalization of $ 418,250. The IDO is expected to announce a significant milestone in the Scaleswap ecosystem, as users can purchase SCA tokens for the first time.

Scaleswap Launches IDO Whitelist Campaign

Scaleswap has launched a whitelist event for community members looking to participate in the SCA token IDO. Participants will need to register on the whitelist form and complete the tasks listed within the whitelist campaign. Participants who have not completed all the mandatory steps will be disqualified along with duplicate entries.

Scaleswap has also implemented a fraud filter to detect bits, scripts, and multiple emails from the same IP addresses. Entries made using these processes are whitelisted prior to the lottery for eligible participants.

The white list event ends on June 21, 2021 at 01:30 pm UTC, and a lottery draw will be held to select the winners. Winners will be notified by email and given instructions to complete KYC to participate in the Scaleswap IDO.

Following the KYC process, they will be asked to transfer the amount of ETH from Ethereum to Polygon guided by the Scaleswap wallet application to participate in the IDO.

It should be noted that the public sale is on a first-come, first-served basis, and eligible participants will be required to show up on time and process transactions quickly to secure a space.

A community-based IDO launch pad

Scaleswap is a transparency-focused, community-driven IDO launch pad with a long-term vision to transform today’s IDO approach into a more sustainable, less market-dependent system that honors loyalty. It implements a Polygon-powered ETH Layer 2 scaling protocol that enables users to enjoy low fees and convenience.

Scaleswap also transforms governance and community incentive with its comprehensive scoring system (ScaleSCORE) that rewards loyalty and participation in 6 different dimensions. SCA tokens will be used for various utilities on the platform, including determining the ScaleSCORE of a user who decides eligibility to participate in future groups and who unlocks more features after crossing a certain threshold.

Scaleswap plans to launch fully customizable autopilot group engagement functionality, innovative liquidity and exchange service offerings, and an instant mass launch tool, all firsts in the launch pad ecosystem. For more information on Scaleswap, visit their website https://scaleswap.io/.

