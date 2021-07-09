Cryptocurrency : Santander blocks payments from UK account holders to Binance

Compartir

Spanish banking giant Santander has blocked payments from its UK customers to crypto exchange Binance, citing the need to protect customer funds.

Santander’s UK unit sent emails to customers saying: we will stop payments from Santander accounts to Binance whenever possible. “

The email further mentioned the recent warning from the UK financial regulator (Financial Conduct Authority) that Binance Markets Limited is unable to conduct any regulated activity in the country.

Santander previously announced that it was conducting a review of its policy towards cryptocurrency exchange after witnessing a large increase in demand from clients looking to purchase crypto assets in recent months.

Santander’s decision to block payments to Binance from UK customers follows other UK banks to blacklist the exchange.

In June, NatWest (National Westminster) Bank imposed transaction limits on the amount of funds customers could send to exchanges, including Binance. On Tuesday this week, UK Barclays prevented customers from sending payments to Binance. The next day, the Nationwide Building Society, a mutual financial institution in the UK, announced that it was conducting a review of its cryptocurrency policies.

All of these changes have come after the UK FCA announced that Binance should not operate its business in the country.

A bank representative from Santander’s UK unit said they had observed an increase in cases of UK customers who had become victims of crypto fraud in recent months. He said that the commitment to keep customer funds is a key priority for the bank. Therefore, they have decided to avoid payments to Binance following the regulator’s recent warnings to consumers.

Efforts to strengthen compliance standards

Recently, Binance has struggled to maintain its payment channels. A few days ago, the exchange suspended bank deposits in euros from the Single Euro Payment Zone (SEPA), one of Europe’s key payment networks.

On July 6, Binance sent emails to its customers informing them that they would no longer be able to deposit money through SEPA schemes. The exchange stated in the email that it made such a move due to events beyond its control.

Amid increasing clampdown from regulatory authorities, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called for clear regulations and said compliance is a journey.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday June 6, Binance announced the hiring of a new chief compliance officer, Jonathan Farnell, a former chief compliance officer at eToro. Farnell’s appointment will help develop Binance’s regulatory product landscape.

Late last month, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from offering its regulated activities in the country. Although the regulator does not regulate crypto assets, it requires exchanges to register with them. Binance has not registered with the regulator and therefore cannot operate its exchange business in the country.

Last month, Japan’s financial regulator, the Financial Services Agency (FSA), warned Binance about conducting its business in the country without proper authorization.

Additionally, last month, Binance halted its operations in Ontario, Canada amid increased regulatory scrutiny of crypto assets in the region.

Yesterday, the Polish Financial Supervisory Authority warned consumers to be cautious when using Binance services because the agency does not regulate the exchange.

