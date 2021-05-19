Cryptocurrency : Samsung adds support for hardware wallets on Galaxy devices

Samsung Electronics added new support assets for blockchain users with hardware wallets this week. This move will affect Galaxy Mobile owners, allowing them to use third-party hardware wallets through Samsung’s blockchain wallet app. In their press release, Samsung has explicitly tried to provide hardware support for the Ledger Nano S and Nano X. The company stated, however, that they plan to support more cold storage wallets in the future.

Samsung Blockchain

The journey to start hardware support, of course, started with direct blockchain integration. In 2019, Samsung launched Samsung Blockchain and dedicated cryptocurrency wallet support, without much fanfare. The company rolled out the blockchain software in conjunction with the launch of the Galaxy S10. One of the main points of the blockchain offering is the included software development kit. The kit opened the door for Samsung to support developers in creating decentralized applications. Dapp support is powered through the Blockchain Keystore SDK.

Of course, the other main focus of Samsung’s blockchain is security. This is accomplished through what the company calls “Samsung Knox” and “Trusted Execution Environment (TEE).” Knox is a secure space for cryptocurrency users that is separate from the main operating system, which can only be accessed via a PIN or biometric authentication. Knox is essentially a “secure processor dedicated to protecting your blockchain PIN, password, pattern, and private key,” as the company describes it.

Support for Galaxy

The update to start supporting cold storage wallets will be applicable for Galaxy users running Android 9.0 and above. The company also cautioned that on initial rollout, the Nano X’s bluetooth features may be limited.

The Korea-based firm continues to keep promotional activity around blockchain-related new features a bit under the radar, despite ongoing and evolving support.

Ongoing support for cryptocurrencies

Samsung has continued to roll out crypto-related support with a relatively quiet approach. In 2020, the firm partnered with crypto exchange Gemini to streamline the consumer experience for Galaxy users. The company continues to offer consumer and developer assets, such as a dedicated crypto newsfeed available on the Blockchain Wallet app. Especially for developers, these products include a wide range of features, such as APIs that allow dapps to securely sign virtual asset transfers.

After initially supporting Ethereum in 2019, and adding bitcoin shortly after, the company now offers more than thirty coins, including stablecoins. Samsung remains relatively quiet despite what appears to be an ongoing investment. In a public statement, the head of blockchain and vice president of the company, Woong Ah Yoon, stated that the monthly active users of the blockchain application have doubled in the last seven months. Without sharing concrete figures, Yoon added that the smartphone’s wallet is currently used to hold hundreds of millions of dollars in AUM (assets under management).