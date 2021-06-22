Cryptocurrency : Salvadoran legislators believe it is unnecessary to prohibit by law payment of salaries with bitcoin

“It is unnecessary to prohibit through a law both state institutions and private sector companies that pay salaries with bitcoin (BTC) in El Salvador.” Such assertion corresponds to deputy Guillermo Gallegos, representative of the political party Gran Alianza por la Unidad Nacional (GANA), who offered these statements this Tuesday, June 22, 2021 to the newspaper El Mundo of the Central American nation.

According to the parliamentarian, the promise of the Minister of Finance of El Salvador, Alejandro Zelaya, must be trusted, who assured that wages and payments received by workers will be paid in dollars.

I do not believe that it is through a law, if the government has already said that it will not pay salaries or bonuses in bitcoins, we already have the word of the president. Guillermo Gallegos, deputy for the GANA party.

For his part, the deputy Reynaldo López Cardoza, from the National Concertación party (PCN), agreed with the statements of his partner Guillermo Gallegos when he said that “wages have to be paid in dollars, not with bitcoin.

Previously, the opposition deputies Anabel Belloso and Dina Argueta presented last Wednesday, June 16, a bill to reform the law that seeks to eliminate bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender in El Salvador.

As CriptoNoticias reported on that date, the legislators questioned the “obligation” that the law expresses on the use of bitcoin to pay for products or services. In order to the congressmen, the Bitcoin Law was prepared without consultation and approved in an expedited manner, without the necessary debates.

The controversy over the Bitcoin Law

On June 8, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved, by majority, the Bitcoin Law, as reported by this media outlet. This event occurred in the midst of a controversy over whether the use of cryptocurrency should be mandatory or not. Deputies from the New Ideas party participated in the debate, claiming that its use was voluntary, while President Nayib Bukele said it was mandatory.

Subsequently, on June 15 of the current year, the Minister of Labor, Rolando Castro, said in an interview that the Executive was analyzing the possibility that salaries were paid with cryptocurrency. This statement was made by the Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, who assured that wages will continue to be paid in dollars.

It is expected that on September 7 bitcoin will be considered as legal tender in El Salvador. On that date, the Bitcoin Law will enter into force, with “unrestricted release power, unlimited in any transaction and at any title.” Its reception will be mandatory in all sale of goods and services, as established by law.

At the international level, multilateral organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have noted problems for the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador.

In this regard, Gerry Rice, IMF spokesman, said that the adoption of bitcoin raises a series of macroeconomic, financial and legal problems. For its part, the World Bank denied the technical assistance requested by El Salvador to adopt bitcoin. The body considers that it cannot support the implementation of cryptocurrency in the country’s economy due to the environmental and transparency deficiencies that this implies.