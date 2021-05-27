Cryptocurrency : sales of $ 14 billion in one week

In the latest weekly report from the analytical firm Glassnode, the actual losses for the week of May 17-23 are characterized as “a capitulation to the history books.” The report states that among BTC sales that reflected losses in that period, a record high of $ 4.53 billion was recorded on May 19. On the other hand, the total losses were USD 14.2 billion, the report says.

“The magnitude of effective on-chain losses this week overshadowed all previous capitulation events, including March 2020, November 2018 and the sell-off that ended the last bull market in January-February 2018,” says Glassnode.

The following graph shows the daily loss peaks since January 2017. The historical maximum of losses registered last Wednesday, May 19, of USD 4.53 billion stands out.

The daily loss peak on May 19 nearly triples the March 2020 peak. Source: Glassnode.

Even taking into account the BTC exchanged with profits, this capitulation event represents the largest net loss, with a significant margin, says the report. “More than $ 2.56 billion in net on-chain losses were recorded on May 19, a sum that is 185% higher than the settlement due to COVID-19, in March 2020,” the authors state.

The following graph shows that this capitulation follows a strong period of net profit taking (green peaks), according to Glassnode. This could be considered an opposite reaction to the downside. “What this indicates is that this event took a large part of the market by surprise,” the document says.

Daily bitcoin profit and loss. Source: Glassnode.

These net losses on the chain have resulted in a decrease in the effective capitalization of bitcoin, holds the report. “Coins bought at higher prices have lower prices. Effective capitalization decreased by $ 7 billion (-1.8%) this week from its all-time high of $ 377 billion, ”says Glassnode.

Three-quarters of bitcoin addresses in profit

Glassnode highlights the «wave of FUD», acronyms that denote fear, uncertainty and doubt, that flooded the market, reduced profitable entities to 76%. “This means that 24% of all chain entities currently have UTXOs that are in losses,” the report asserts. In a bull market context, this compares to three periods in 2011, 2013 and 2016. This metric also highlights the proportion of the market that bought higher currencies, that have losing positions, who could become panic-driven salespeople.

24% of bitcoin holders are currently at a loss. Source: Glassndode.

Bitcoin sellers analysis

Glassnode distinguishes three main groups of holders that could generate an offer on the sell side. First, it mentions the losing BTC holders, who are largely buyers from the last 3-4 months. Then consider earning coin holders who might believe that the bull cycle has already peaked. Finally, there is the group of miners who would need to sell to cover costs or are forced by new Chinese regulations, the report said.

There is no doubt that a large part of the recent spending activity was driven by short-term headlines, those who own coins purchased in the last 6 months. The spent production age bands show that the 1-3 month and 3-6 month age bands in particular increased substantially more than the typical baseline before and during the sell-off. Glassnode.

BTC spending between 3 and 6 months of age increased significantly. Source: Glassnode.

When the behavior of short-term holders is compared with that of longer-term investors, the opposite situation is seen, Glassnode points out. “They sell their BTC much earlier, probably rotating capital to capture the price above the performance of BTC at the time,” he says.

Using this metric, unrealized losses are found to be between 9% and 9.5% of current market capitalization, the report says. This equates to about $ 65 billion worth of BTC in loss.

The unrealized loss percentages are quite lower compared to previous bull cycles. Source: Glassnode.

Despite being a historical capitulation event in relation to the size of the market, the value of the losing positions in the chain is, in reality, relatively small, highlights the report. “We can compare this with relative unrealized losses of 44% in March 2020 and more than 114% in November 2018,” say the authors.

Regarding the behavior of the miners, the report indicates that there are indications that the sales pressure of these may increase in the short term, as a result of changes in the mining industry in China.

With the current correction of bitcoin, part of the capital that usually flows into that cryptocurrency, has begun to migrate towards ETH, maintains an investigation by Glassnode, commented by CriptoNoticias on May 11.