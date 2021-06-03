Cryptocurrency : Russia’s Top Bank Considers Cryptocurrencies, But Reflects on Regulatory Challenges

Tinkoff, Russia’s largest digital bank, is considering offering cryptocurrency services. However, he says the only thing standing in his way is the central bank’s strict policies on digital assets.

The bank’s CEO, Oliver Hughes, stated that the company has a strong desire to expose its clients to cryptocurrencies. He spoke at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and admitted that there has been a growing demand for digital assets from customers.

However, he said the central bank continues to show concerns about high volatility and money laundering risks in the industry. As a result, the current policy now is not favorable for this type of business. However, he remains optimistic that the environment may become clear for cryptocurrencies in the future. Hughes said:

Hopefully this will evolve over time and we can achieve the central bank’s objectives.

Fear of cryptocurrency volatility and money laundering problems

Hughes said the goal is to offer the crypto products appropriately while ensuring that they protect investors and do not address money laundering issues.

Tinkoff is Russia’s third-largest bank, behind only the state bank Sberbank and VTB, according to a study conducted last year.

The bank’s popularity increased with its “Tinkoff Investments” service, which allows private investors to invest in products such as currencies, bonds and stocks.

In February, the bank also stated that the legal status of cryptocurrency is uncertain in Russia, and it has prevented it from launching cryptocurrency trading.

The statement came after the country’s regulatory body passed a cryptocurrency law on digital financial assets the previous month. However, while the DFA has banned the use of crypto assets as a means of payment, local regulators are looking for ways to initiate a temporary lifting of the ban.

Russia’s stance on digital assets does not affect CBDCs, as the country plans to launch its digital ruble. This can be used to make payments in the same way that the traditional fiat currency of the ruble is used.

