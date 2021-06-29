Cryptocurrency : Russian Alexander Vinnik was jailed for five years for money laundering

Compartir

Russian information technology specialist Alexander Vinnik, who was convicted in France on money laundering charges, remained in jail for five years. However, the Court of Appeal in Paris exempted him from a fine of 100,000 euros.

According to a report by the Russian state-backed media TAAS, the Paris court rejected several requests from Vinnik’s defense team. The court ultimately upheld the original five-year imprisonment of BTC-e operator Alexander Vinnik, but waived a fine of 100,000 euros worth $ 119,400. Previously, the prosecution requested a lower fine, expressing doubts that Vinnik will pay it to the injured parties.

Vinnick’s attorney, Frédéric Bélot, was concerned about another trial in the Greek jurisdiction after Vinnik served his sentences before facing similar charges and extradition to the United States.

Vinnik was arrested in Greece in July 2017, allegedly involved in money laundering activities. After a two-year legal tug of war, Vinnik was extradited to France from Greece at the request of the United States. In January 2020, French authorities brought preliminary extortion and money laundering charges against Vinnik.

BTC-e and US-based cybercriminals reportedly used BTC-e to launder the profits generated by various criminal activities, including theft, drug crimes, ransomware attacks, corruption, hacking. IT and fraud. The amount involved is as high as 4 to 9 billion dollars.

And in December 2020, the Paris court ruled that Vinnik / BTC-e had been convicted of money laundering as part of an organized crime group. Alexander Vinnik sentenced to prison and fine.

Previously, Alexander Vinnik was on a hunger strike to protest his extradition to France; The US, on the other hand, is also actively seeking to extradite Vinnick. Meanwhile, Russia submitted an extradition request on humanitarian grounds.

