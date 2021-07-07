Cryptocurrency : Russia considers reforming its legislation to allow the confiscation of cryptocurrencies

Key facts:

The authorities plan to make amendments to their criminal legislation.

Apparently, Russia is shielding itself from the possible mass exodus of Bitcoin miners from China.

The Russian Parliament is developing a series of modifications to its criminal legislation with the aim of allowing the confiscation of cryptocurrencies, which – in the opinion of the body – have become a source of income for criminal activities.

The announcement was made on July 7, 2021 by the Attorney General of the Russian Federation, Igor Krasnov, which was reviewed by the Tass news agency. The official said that “the criminal use of cryptocurrencies in Russia is a serious challenge,” for which he underscored the adoption of the “On Digital Assets” law, which came into effect last January, as an important step in this direction.

Krasnov added the following:

We are currently working on the reform of criminal law and criminal procedure. This will allow the application of restrictive measures as well as the confiscation of virtual assets.

The official expressed these ideas during his speech on Wednesday at the Conference of Chief Prosecutors of European States, which opened in St. Petersburg. There he noted that cryptocurrencies were used for corruption, including bribery.

Krasnov, for whom the exchange of cryptocurrencies is a way to launder money stolen from the nation’s budget, indicated that the law has become a great advance in the fight against the problem, but thinks that the new modifications to the Penal Code would contribute a additional protection.

Russia legalized the use of cryptocurrencies this year

The regulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia has been discussed for a long time, but it was not until January of this year that they were legalized, considering them “digital rights that include money claims” before the Law of Digital Financial Assets, as CriptoNoticias reviewed.

In 2020, a decree by the president of that nation, Vladimir Putin, forced public officials to declare their holdings of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, as CriptoNoticias reviewed.

On that occasion, Russia’s head of state recommended that federal and regional government agencies, the Central Bank, government extrabudgetary funds, and state corporations, use the new decree as a guide for your income statement.

For its part, the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, approved a bill in its first reading where the payment of tax for owning cryptocurrencies was contemplated.

The initiative considered that people or companies that have made transactions of more than 600,000 rubles (USD 8,100) a year, they would be required to submit a statement about their activities in crypto assets.

Russia Seeks Greater Regulation As Bitcoin Miners Leave China

The news about the regulation of cryptocurrencies in Russia comes amid the repression that its neighboring country, China, has unleashed against this industry. Russia is precisely one of the countries that is being considered by bitcoin miners to transfer their operations.

In this way, it seems that the government is legally armored against a possible mass exodus of bitcoin miners, from China to its territory. The Asian nation has established restrictions on bitcoin mining for when it considers that this activity represents a threat to your green plansrevealed a Chinese-American research team that studied the environmental impact of the mining industry.

The group of researchers calculates that the miners will have withdrawn from Chinese territory in 2024, moving their operations to other countries.