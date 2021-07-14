Cryptocurrency : Rumor Claims Apple Bought $ 2 Billion in Bitcoin | Invezz

News, rumors, and anything else that might affect how people feel about a specific currency have always had a very strong impact on cryptocurrency prices. Since cryptocurrencies do not have any real-world assets to back them up and give them value, news and new developments have raised and lowered prices. However, rumors are also extremely important, although there is no way of knowing if they are true or false.

With that in mind, the recent rumor that has taken hold of Twitter’s crypto, that Apple may have bought billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC / USD), could be the reason why Bitcoin is currently trading green. Now, all eyes are on the company, and the entire community hopes that it will announce the purchase soon.

Apple allegedly came in with billions

What is interesting about this rumor is that it is being driven by many respected and influential entities, such as GalaxyTrading, who mentioned a specific figure of 2 billion dollars. Meanwhile, ChainLeak CEO Joshuwa Roomsburg raised the rumored amount, by $ 2.5 billion.

Rumor has it, #Apple will make an announcement today that they have purchased $ 2.5B in #Bitcoin If that happens, I’ll buy the latest #iPhone TODAY! I won’t use it, I’ll just keep it as a souvenir for when #BTC started it’s climb to $ 100k. ⏳ Imagine what alts will do! pic.twitter.com/YyNWSUzz7V – Joshuwa Roomsburg 🌎⛓️ (@JoshRoomsburg) July 12, 2021

He even said he’s ready to buy the latest iPhone right away, to commemorate the move, in case the rumors are true. He also said that this could be the event that Bitcoin has been waiting for to start its climb towards $ 100,000 per coin.

What is the truth?

As mentioned, there are no confirmations yet from the iPhone maker or its officials, and given Apple’s skepticism about Bitcoin in the past, this rumor could turn out to be nothing more than that. Still, with Tesla buying $ 1.5 billion worth of BTC in February, many expect Apple to be the next to make such a massive purchase.

If this happens, it could send BTC back to $ 64,000, and maybe even more. Still, there are many who believe it won’t happen, like Ran Neuner, CEO of OnChain Capital, and Alexander Ross, DevOps engineer. Ross pointed out that Apple is too brand conscious to do such a thing.

Apple don’t do anything controversial. They’re very brand conscious. Bitcoin does not at this juncture fit with its brand ethos. I would love nothing more, but its too rebellious a move for them and too many opportunities for people to use it against them – Alexander Ross (@ AlexTheKid_84) July 12, 2021

With that said, Apple posted a job opening in May, saying that it is looking for a Business Development Manager to deal with ‘Alternative Payments’, which is probably why so many people are firmly holding on to the possibility that the rumor be true.

