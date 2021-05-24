Cryptocurrency : RSK is Bitcoin’s fastest growing layer, neither liquid nor lightning

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / Shamil

Since the resolution of the Bitcoin (BTC) block size limit debate in 2017, there has been a general consensus that Bitcoin is likely to scale through a multi-layered protocol stack rather than storing each transaction in the base blockchain.

These secondary network layers, such as Liquid sidechain and Lightning Network, are often referred to as layer two networks because of the different trade-offs made with these systems in the areas of security, efficiency, and decentralization, in addition to the fact that they effectively use the Bitcoin’s basic blockchain as a settlement network.

There has been a lot of hype surrounding the Lightning Network as a solution for lower value bitcoin-denominated payments that retain many of the permissionless and low-trust properties of the Bitcoin blockchain in recent years, and the Liquid sidechain. It has also achieved remarkable levels of adoption when it comes to the amount of bitcoin that has been linked to the network.

However, it turns out that a third layer two Bitcoin protocol, known as RSK, is now growing faster than Liquid and the Lightning Network.

What is RSK?

RSK is a Bitcoin sidechain that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This means that any smart contract created for Ethereum (ETH) can be copied and made to work on RSK.

As a sidechain of Bitcoin, RSK’s native token, which is known as RBTC, is pegged to Bitcoin on an individual basis. This means that users are effectively using bitcoin to pay for gas on the RSK network instead of a new token like ETH, tron ​​(TRX), or binance coin (BNB).

RSK uses a combination of a federation of bitcoin companies and SHA-256 miners already mining bitcoins to ensure two-way linkage with the Bitcoin base blockchain and the RSK blockchain itself. This current setup, which is known as Powpeg, has as low a trust as that of a Bitcoin sidechain without the introduction of new soft fork enhancements to the basic Bitcoin protocol.

Comparing growth in Bitcoin’s Layer-2 networks

At the time of this writing, there are BTC 2,913 pegged to Liquid, BTC 1,638 pegged to RSK, and a total capacity of BTC 1,291 on the public Lightning Network channels.

It should be noted that the actual amount of BTC held in Lightning channels is difficult to estimate, as private channels can be opened that are more difficult to track. Previous estimates have indicated that up to 41% of the BTC found on Lightning channels could be on private channels, which would mean that the actual capacity of the Lightning Network would be closer to BTC 2,190.

If you look at the past growth of each of these Bitcoin layer two networks, most of the growth on the Lightning Network occurred in 2019, most of Liquid’s growth occurred in 2020 (including exceeding the public capacity of Lightning Network) and the vast majority of RSK’s growth has occurred in 2021.

The growth of the RSK Bitcoin sidechain took off in late March this year, just as the decentralized finance platform (DeFi ) based on RSK, Sovryn, enabled incentives to provide liquidity to the platform.

There were less than BTC 600 pegged to RSK on March 23, and now more than 1,000 BTC has been added to that total in less than two months. During this same time, Liquid-pegged BTC has only grown by roughly 20 BTC and the Lightning Network’s public capacity has increased by around 120 BTC.

It’s clear that RSK is growing faster than Liquid and the Lightning Network right now, but this could be a short-term trend as well.

For example, Liquid experienced a net increase of BTC 1000 in March 2020, but the amount of new BTC tied to the federated sidechain of Bitcoin since then is less than BTC 1000. Of course, the BTC / USD exchange rate has also increased substantially since that time.

It will be interesting to see if each of these three layer two networks for Bitcoin continues to grow for the rest of the year, especially if transaction fees on the basic Bitcoin blockchain continue to rise.

The difference in use cases between Liquid and the Lightning Network made it easy to predict that Liquid would overtake the Lightning Network in the short term, and a similar phenomenon could occur with RSK overtaking Liquid by the end of 2021.

Of course, there are other blockchains with their own native cryptocurrencies that also act as quasi-layer two options for Bitcoin. Examples of platforms operating in this gray area between the Bitcoin sidechain and completely separate alternative chains include Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Stacks .

From this perspective, the most successful Bitcoin layer two project is the Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) token on Ethereum, which is currently backed by BTC 173,221 that has been linked to the system.

Of course, like many Ethereum-based projects, some shortcuts have been taken here, and the level of decentralization achieved with this layer two system is no different than simply holding bitcoin on Coinbase or another crypto exchange. For this reason, it is questionable to classify it as a true layer two network on top of the basic Bitcoin blockchain.

In fact, this point of contention is also found when comparing the Lightning Network to federated sidechains like Liquid and RSK, as Lightning users can retain a greater degree of control over their own coins. Although, the fully centralized custody model found with WBTC is more difficult to defend than the federated custody model found with current Bitcoin sidechains.

That being said, there is no reason why WBTC cannot become increasingly federated and achieve levels of decentralization that are roughly the same as those found with Liquid and RSK.

____

Learn more:

– RSK opens a bridge between Bitcoin and Ethereum

– WBTC: where Bitcoin meets DeFi

– How Bitcoin and DeFi are completely different phenomena

– DeFi in Bitcoin to grow in the shadow of Ethereum

– ‘If DeFi collapsed, Bitcoin would still be Bitcoin’

– The Bitcoin Lightning Network Grows Even If You Have Forgotten It

– Bitcoin and Ethereum Scale Slower as the Cryptoverse Grows