Cryptocurrency : Ross William Ulbricht at the 2021 Bitcoin Conference

Attendees of the 2021 Bitcoin Conference, heard the telephone interview of Silk Road’s Ross William Ulbricht from prison. In fact, the interview was conducted by Bitcoin Magazine. And it’s the first phone conversation with Ross Ulbricht since his arrest in 2013.

During the interview, Ross William Ulbricht spoke about Bitcoin and how it is transforming the global economy.

“Since my confinement I have spent the last eight years watching Bitcoin grow from here.”

Additionally, Ross Ulbricht said that he viewed the crypto ecosystem as one big family. He detailed that he has seen that the cryptocurrency space has had a lot of innovation since his departure.

“I have seen incredible innovation. I have seen inspiring courage. I didn’t know what things would be like for Bitcoin at first. But, over the years, I have been continually impressed by what they have accomplished. We are transforming the global economy.

He also expressed: “We have brought the flavor of freedom and equality to the farthest corners of the world. I know that we can also transform criminal justice.

Excellent words from Ulbricht: “Bitcoin is strong, Bitcoin is powerful. Our work is not done. It’s time to wake up, it’s time to take the next step.

What does Ross William Ulbricht think about the Silk Road?

In this regard, Ross Ulbricht spoke about Silk Road during his call and said:

“I thought that with Bitcoin, I could try to do something that really makes a difference. Back then, I was impatient. I rushed in with my first idea, which was Silk Road.

“I had no idea that Silk Road would work, but now we all know that it became fashionable. It was used to sell drugs and now I’m in jail.

Still, he underscored the fact that he faces a lifetime in prison. Because it had tried to enable a market that sought to operate outside of general regulation.

“The irony is that I did Silk Road in the first place because I thought I was promoting the things that mattered to me: freedom, privacy, equality. But by doing the Silk Road, I ended up in a place where those things don’t exist. ”

As a curious fact, after the call, according to the Free Ross Twitter account, Ross Ulbricht is placed in the hole: «Ross has been put in the SHU (also known as the hole) after a recorded interview that was done by telephone. Please keep Ross in your thoughts and prayers.

Very importantly, Ross Ulbricht’s family and friends have supported the Free Ross Project. In an effort to obtain support for a reduction of your sentence.

Why do they condemn it?

Despite the fact that he has been condemned as a dangerous criminal to society, Ulbricht had a life that many would call ordinary. He grew up as an exceptional, compassionate and idealistic young man, as described by his parents. Originally from the United States, Ulbricht was born in March 1984 and grew up alongside his parents and sister in the Austin, Texas metropolitan area.

“I left my promising career as a scientist to be an investment advisor and an entrepreneur. And I ended up empty-handed.

Ultimately, he was arrested in October 2013. And, in August 2014, he is charged with money laundering, conspiracy to traffic narcotics and conspiracy to commit computer hacking.

Incidentally, on February 4, 2015, he was convicted of all charges. But, on May 29, 2015, he was sentenced to double life imprisonment plus forty years in prison, without the possibility of parole. He is currently serving his sentence in a federal prison in Tucson, Arizona.

Finally, I leave you with this phrase from Ross William Ulbricht: “In the long term, the sky is the limit for Bitcoin.”

