Cryptocurrency : Robinhood launches feature to protect against trade volatility

The Robinhood exchange platform is working on new features that would better protect users from volatility and allow them to invest spare change. These will be based on code hidden within the trial version of the company’s iPhone app, Bloomberg wrote. They plan to launch “round bumps” that allow customers to invest change and are exploring a rewards program tailored to those who use the feature.

Is investing in spare change the new thing?

This type of mini-investment is becoming increasingly popular with stock traders. Normally, the respective phone applications that enable it are connected to a debit or credit card. They invest the difference after rounding the purchases to the nearest dollar.

The shares will go public on July 29

Robinhood’s shares will begin trading publicly on Thursday, July 29. The company intends to raise around $ 2 billion in its IPO with a valuation of up to $ 35 billion. Some of the ways the platform is defying the IPO convention (true to itself) include saving up to about a third of its shares for its own clients. Robinhood plans this to be one of the largest IPO allocations to retail investors in history.

When asked about Robinhood’s growth strategy, CFO Jason Warnick responded that they could do more with direct deposit and debit cards, especially given the opportunity to link the rewards with the company’s brokerage and crypto offerings. .

Protecting from volatility

Robinhood is also working to improve protection against price volatility through a special code. The code sends a message: “To protect your orders against price volatility, we can sometimes skip your recurring orders or buy less than your chosen quantity.” Adding the application would let the user know if this happened and would not buy more than what they have selected.

Impressive revenue growth for Robinhood

Earlier this year, the platform suffered a disruption as the price of Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) skyrocketed and plummeted. This has not dampened investors’ enthusiasm for the exchange. Robinhood’s revenue from crypto transactions was just under $ 87 million in the first quarter of 2021, accounting for roughly 17% of the total, compared to just 3% year-on-year.

During the Robinhood roadshow, CEO Vlad Tenev commented:

“We have been working a lot behind the scenes to provide our crypto clients with the functionality they were requesting. We want to introduce new features safely and there are a lot of things that we have to do right from the start. For example, making sure security is correct is a priority. “

