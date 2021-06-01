Cryptocurrency : Robinhood faces competition from two new Chinese entrants

As China continues its crackdown on cryptocurrencies, some companies in the region are not lagging behind to take the heat. According to a recent report, two Chinese online brokerages have decided to expand their business to include overseas cryptocurrency trading. Brokerages will now compete with trading platforms like Robinhood in the US market.

CNBC reported on Monday that the two trading platforms, Beijing-based Tiger Brokers and Shenzhen-based Futu, have applied for licenses in the United States and Singapore. The license will allow them to carry out cryptocurrency trading activities in the countries.

The move comes amid the crackdown on Chinese cryptocurrencies

The Tiger and Futu brokers are nicknamed Chinese Robinhood due to the size of their business activities in the country compared to Robinhood’s dominance in the US.

The move by both brokerages comes amid the increased crackdown on cryptocurrency traders and miners in China. Both companies believe that their cryptocurrency trading business in the country is threatened and the alternative is to expand their business abroad.

Futu CFO Arthur Chen, while speaking to CNBC, stated that since launching its Singapore business in early March, the company has gained more than 100,000 paying customers.

Chen added that about 25% of new paying customers in the first quarter were from Singapore and the US.

Strong competition from Robinhood

It is never easy to move into a market where there are competitors that have already established themselves there. That is the situation that Futu and Tiger Brokers face in the US.

The platforms will compete with multiple competitors such as traditional rivals Interactive Brokers and Robinhood in the US market. This may not worry newcomers who are forced to go to another market due to the current unfavorable situation in their home country.

