Cryptocurrency : Robert Kiyosaki: “Bitcoin will fall to $ 24,000”

The influential financier, Robert Kiyosaki predicted the biggest fall in the history of the world. He indicated that the price of Bitcoin would drop to $ 24,000 A terrifying forecast!

In particular, this is possibly in reference to recent news of more stimulus aid from the US government.

To recall, in December 2020, Robert Kiyosaki advised buying Bitcoin. Until its price exceeded $ 20,000 and predicted the growth of the first cryptocurrency to $ 50,000.

Also, when the price of Bitcoin started to drop significantly in May, Kiyosaki urged people to buy from below: “Stop whining and take action.”

Then when the price of Bitcoin fell to $ 37,000 on May 30, Kiyosaki said, “Bitcoin is falling. Wonderful news, once the price reaches $ 27,000, I can start shopping again.

In fact, in April of this year, he said that the price of Bitcoin will reach $ 1.2 million in five years. And that government money printing, excessive incentives, and the devaluation of the US dollar make Bitcoin and gold attractive.

Robert Kiyosaki: Coming soon, the biggest crash in history

By the way, Robert Kiyosaki is the author of the bestselling book on financial education “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” The book is from 1997 co-authored by Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter. It has been on the New York Times bestseller list for over six years. More than 32 million copies of the book have been sold in more than 109 countries in more than 51 languages.

Regarding Bitcoin, Kiyosaki posted the following on Twitter: “The largest bubble in world history is getting bigger. The greatest collapse in world history is approaching. Buying more gold and more silver. Waiting for Bitcoin to drop to $ 24,000. The best time to get rich is blocked. Take care of yourself”.

Biggest bubble in world history getting bigger. Biggest crash in world history coming. Buying more gold and silver. Waiting for Bitcoin to drop to $ 24k. Crashes best time to get rich. Take care. – therealkiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 19, 2021

As a fun fact, Robert Kiyosaki did not elaborate on how he came up with his Bitcoin price prediction.

It is worth mentioning, that Kiyosaki is not criticizing the potential of Bitcoin. He is predicting the future, but even with that, he is expressing that it is going to be an opportunity too, because people can easily buy. So don’t panic.

He is not the only one who gives an alarming prognosis

In addition to Kiyosaki, statistician Willy Woo also sees more downsides for Bitcoin. For him, the cryptocurrency risks suffering a severe correction if the stock market crashes immediately after the renewed strength of the dollar.

“My only concern about downside risk is if we get a major correction in stocks that will push the price of BTC lower. No matter what the fundamentals of the chain suggest. ”

Finally, what do you think of Robert Kiyosaki’s prediction? Let us know in the comment box.

I close with this expression by Robert Kiyosaki: “Depressions are the best time to get rich.”

