Cryptocurrency : Ripple to Grill Former SEC Official Who Said Bitcoin, ETH Were Not Securities

Source: Adobe / Tierney

It is Ripple may have won a major battle in its long legal fight with the Securities and Exchange Regulatory Commission (SEC) of the United States, after he was granted permission to question a former agency official about his deliberations on encryption policies.

According to Bloomberg, the SEC had tried to prevent Ripple from removing the former head of the agency’s Corporate Finance Division (2017 to 2020), William Hinman, who delivered a famous speech in 2018 in which he opined that bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum ( ETH) are not. securities and, therefore, are not subject to the jurisdiction of the SEC.

However, the SEC says the same is not true of Ripple and its XRP token, and has accused CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Christian Larsen of personally profiting from XRP sales to the tune of around $ 600 million. The SEC states that an XRP token is essentially an investment contract and is therefore classified as an unregistered security.

But Bloomberg cited Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn ruling in favor of Ripple on this matter and ordering that Hinman face deposition. She called Hinman a “high ranking official” who had had “substantial authority in a very important federal agency.”

He added that the matter “was not a run-of-the-mill SEC enforcement case” and refuted the suggestion that the move would “open the floodgates,” adding:

“[El caso] it involves important political decisions in our markets, the amount in dispute is substantial and the public interest in this case is significant. “

Ripple, which insists that XRP is a “medium of exchange,” hopes to determine the commission’s “adopted position” at the time of the 2018 speech, a factor that it believes would allow it to demonstrate that market participants at the time did not. they considered XRP to be a security.

The judge rejected the SEC’s appeals to refrain from “subjecting high-level government officials to statements regarding every law, regulation or policy that they consulted or discussed that later underlie an enforcement action.”

The same media outlet quoted the SEC’s legal team as saying that the ruling could “disrupt the functioning of government agencies by discouraging qualified individuals from public service given the near certainty that their charges would trap them in litigation.”

But the legal team currently representing a group of XRP investors who have also begun to assert their interests in the case suggested that Hinman could face questions on some very thorny issues that could weaken the SEC’s case.

In a blog post aimed at XRP headlines, John Deaton of CryptoLaw wrote that “three days before Hinman’s keynote address on ethereum in 2018,” the US exchange giant Coinbase had released the list of ethereum classic (ETC), “an asset […] that a value was widely expected to be declared, like the ether itself. “

He added:

“This immediately raised questions at the time among analysts as to whether the SEC had privately notified Coinbase or the Ethereum Foundation than Hinman was about to announce. Did the SEC notify Hinman’s colleagues before the market received his speech? Let’s hear their answers under oath. “

Deaton also suggested that the former SEC official would have to answer questions about Hinman’s relationship and his employer, the law firm. Simpson thacher with the Ethereum Foundation. Deaton also claimed that Hinman had “personally raised millions of dollars from a law firm connected to Ethereum.”

He added:

“Government documents indicate that Hinman received more than $ 15 million in payments from Simpson Thacher during his four years with the SEC.”

As of 07:30 UTC, XRP, which is ranked sixth by market cap, is trading at $ 0.607 and is down 1% in one day, while BTC and ETH are down nearly 3%.

