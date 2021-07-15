Cryptocurrency : Ripple price decline slows Where is it headed?

After several weeks in decline, it appears that Ripple sellers are selling out, evidenced by a slowdown in the price decline.

At the time of writing XRP is trading at $ 0.66, accumulating a loss of 2.95% in the last 24 hours and 4.15% in the last 7 days.

It is clear that the losses have not gone unnoticed. This cryptocurrency lost up to 74% in a matter of 69 days, which has created a clear bearish direction in the medium and short term.

But could the crash be coming to an end? Find out below.

Ripple price drop shows significant signs of exhaustion

When we look at the weekly XRP vs USD chart, we notice a clear downtrend made up of lower and lower highs and lows.

Despite this, the supports created by the dominant bullish direction of previous months, is defending the price of Ripple during the fall, which may be generating some hope for buyers.

We recently saw the price hit a multi-month low at $ 0.50. Then we quickly saw significant buying pressure, demonstrating exhaustion from sellers, and a false break of the support near $ 0.62.

The impossibility of marking a lower effective minimum, speaks to us of a possible bottom of the fall, which worked as a reversal of a greater uptrend.

We still don’t see a clear buy signal. We may see a few more losses first. But, the little bearish force may be quickly engulfed by buying pressure, from those who want to take advantage of low prices to accumulate.

Ripple price decline technical analysis. Source: TradingView.

Long-term bullish trend may carry XRP significantly higher

Unlike other cryptocurrencies, the price of XRP did not benefit much from the bull run that we saw a few months ago. This was mainly due to the legal problems of the creators of Ripple with the SEC.

However, in the event that the bull market is not over yet (as many of us hope), XRP would certainly benefit.

We see in the monthly chart how after long years of correcting, the price of Ripple managed to wake up strongly to resume its long-term trend.

Now what we are seeing may be a correction visiting the 88% Fibonacci level, and then starting a momentum towards -61.8%, which coincides with the all-time high of the price reached in 2018.

XRP vs USDT monthly chart. Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be accepted as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related